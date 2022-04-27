Cops suspended for allegedly thrashing 3 in police custody in Mangaluru
A police inspector and three constables in Mangaluru were suspended pending a probe for allegedly thrashing three members of a right-wing organisation, who were detained for heckling a Muslim tender coconut seller, senior officials said on Tuesday.
In the suspension order, Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the police officers had assaulted the trio while they were in police custody.
On Monday, the suspension order was issued against Bajpe police inspector PG Sandesh and constables Praveen, Sunil and Syed Imtiyaz. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that a probe into allegations would be conducted by the DCP law and order Hariram Shankar.
The events that led to the suspension took place on Saturday when Ismail, a Muslim vendor who has been selling coconut in Mangaluru city for the past 15 years, was stopped by three right-wing party workers. The waylaying was alleged to be part of the recent campaign against Muslim businesses in the state, particularly in the coastal region.
On Sunday, Ismail approached the police and complained. Based on this complaint, one Mahesh Kateel and his associates were taken in for questioning. According to an official at the Bajpe police station, following the detention of the men, protests erupted outside the station. Another person, who was part of the protest and went inside to argue with the police, claimed that he was also allegedly assaulted, the official added.
Commissioner Kumar said that while two of the detained men are undergoing treatment at Wenlock hospital, one person is admitted to Sanjivini Hospital. The commissioner didn’t share the details of the injury suffered.
“Assistant commissioner of police Mahesh Kumar conducted a preliminary probe in which lapses were found on the police’s side. The suspension order has been issued based on this probe, and a detailed investigation will be conducted by DCP law and order,” said Kumar.
Talking about the incident, the commissioner said that around four months ago, an order was passed to evict a few shops from the vicinity of Kateel temple in the city. While the order was issued, the eviction was not implemented. “On Saturday morning, a person from Moodbidri was unloading tender coconuts at the shop one morning when two persons questioned, saying that the shop has been closed and not supposed to operate. The shopkeepers shared information with the police that two persons had stopped them from unloading tender coconuts,” said Kumar.
“The police took three persons into custody in this regard. During the enquiry, the persons had not responded and misbehaved, which resulted in policemen assaulting them. This was verified during the investigation. During the same time, another person who went to the station to release them was also assaulted by the police personnel. We have found lapses on the police’s part, so action has been taken,” he added.
Speaking to a local media house, accused inspector PG Sandesh said he had taken the suspects into custody for preventing the tender coconut vendors from carrying out their business. “In connection with preventing from conducting business, the accused had been given a warning a few days back. Despite that, they did not change their goondaism, and I had to detain them and carry out an enquiry. Suspension order released states that I have been accused of assaulting Hindu workers and therefore suspended,” he said.
While police have maintained disciplinary action was taken because of assault inside the police station, local activists are arguing that the suspension is a result of the pressure from the right-wing organisations.
A Mangaluru based activist claimed that there was pressure from the right-wing organisation on the police to take action against officials. “The policemen were punished for standing up to bullies. It is the people who celebrated the encounter killings in Hyderabad who are raising slogans against the detention. The only purpose of the police action is to deter other police officers from carrying out their duty and prevent atrocities against Muslims. The fact that senior officers like the commissioner are doing such things is disappointing,” said the activist, who requested anonymity.
