Couple found kissing each other inside Bengaluru metro, police responds. Video

A video from Bengaluru Metro surfaced on the internet where a young couple indulged in an intimate act inside the metro train. The person who shot the video claimed that the couple was kissing each other amid hundreds of passengers and asked Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to take action against them. Couple found kissing each other inside Bengaluru metro, police responds

Also Read - Bengaluru police issue traffic advisory ahead of Lok Sabha polls on May 7. Full Details

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Comparing it with scenes in the Delhi metro, the user in an X post said, “Hey @OfficialBMRCL @NammaMetro_ @BlrCityPolice. What is happening in Namma metro? Slowly Bangalore metro is turning into Delhi metro. Take some action on them. The girl was literally kissing the boy.”

Bengaluru police responded to the viral video and took note of the social media complaint. “Noted, please provide your contact number via DM,” replied Bengaluru police to the X post.

While the Hindustan Times cannot independently verify when and where the video was shot, the users on social media too demanded action against the couple. A user named Narayan Jadhav wrote, “Security and officers should take action against such couples or whoever be.”

Earlier, similar incidents were reported in the Delhi metro multiple times and the metro authorities in the national capital warned of dire consequences if anybody found themselves involved in intimate activities inside the metro coaches.

In a statement earlier, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, “We are striving to raise awareness through social media, and we have repeatedly appealed to passengers. Such acts should be reported immediately if co-passengers notice them.”

A video recently that was shot in Delhi metro took the internet by storm where two women, who are dressed in traditional Indian attire, are seen dusting each other's faces with coloured powder by getting closer and rubbing their faces together. This video, which was believed to be done for internet fame, received various reactions from internet users. Later, the DMRC doubted that the video might be created using the deep fake technology.