Couple working as tattoo artists arrested in Bengaluru for drug peddling again

Published on Nov 16, 2022 11:57 AM IST

A couple who were out on bail after being arrested for drug peddling in Bengaluru have been caught by the CCB on Monday for the second time.

Tattoo artists Sigil Varghese and Vishnupriya were first arrested by Bengaluru police in March.
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a couple released on bail after being accused of peddling drugs in the city. Sigil Varghese Mamparampil from Kerala's Kottayam and Vishnu Priya from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore - both worked at a tattoo parlour - made headlines in March after they were arrested with 12 kilograms of hashish oil worth 7 crore.

They continued peddling drugs after bail, The Times of India reported. They live in north Bengaluru's Kothanur and were arrested Monday for dealing at Parappana Agrahara.

Media reports indicate they have been dealing since 2020 and began doing so to maintain their lifestyle. An associate, Vikram, was arrested with them in March.

Together, the trio would sell drugs to college students.

Police told Hindustan Times the drugs were brought from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Media reports say Mamparampil and Priya met at a city college when they were students. They later rented a house in the BTM Layout in which drugs worth 8 crore were found.

