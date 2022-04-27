Covid-19 in Karnataka under control: CM Bommai to PM Modi

Amid apprehensions regarding a possible COVID-19 fourth wave, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the situation in the state is under control and his government has decided to focus on enhancing vaccination drive, increase testing, and enforce appropriate behaviour at public places.

He said this while briefing reporters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Chief Ministers of various states, on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country, via video conferencing. "We will be holding a large-scale vaccination drive for those between the age group of 6-12 years, those up to 18 years, and those above 60 years of age (precautionary dose). Patients at the hospitals including ILI and SARI cases will be tested and if anyone reports positive their samples will be sent for genomic sequencing," Bommai said.

He also said enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour will continue and fire audits at hospitals will be done. "It has been decided to add 1,100 metric tonnes to our oxygen capacity and work regarding this is on..... various capacity building measures, also with regard to district hospitals and medical colleges will be undertaken.

We seek the cooperation of the people." Highlighting the special attention being given to Bengaluru, where there is slight increase in cases, the Chief Minister said testing has been ramped up in the city and enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour at public places is also on. Noting that the Prime Minister has taken reports from the Union Health Secretary and states and has given certain directions at the meeting, Bommai said, the PM has been informed that the COVID situation in Karnataka is under control, and after April 9, the positivity rate has slightly increased in Bengaluru.

"In this backdrop, we are increasing testing, we have decided to do 30,000 testing per day, 10,000 in Bengaluru and 20,000 in other districts....2 per cent of all international arrivals will be randomly tested and are being tele-tracked, especially those from eight countries including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, South Korea among others," he said. Observing that the Prime Minister was apprised of the available medical infrastructure, the Chief Minister said more than 50,000 beds are available at government hospitals and over one lakh in private. Also, there is complete stock of oxygen, he said. "We have communicated that we are fully prepared. About 60 lakh dose vaccination stock is available."

At the meeting, Bommai said the PM asked the states to administer vaccination for children between the age group of 6 to 12 years, that was approved on Tuesday, at schools as part of a campaign. The CM has also directed to increase precautionary doses and vaccinations being administered to children or adolescents up to the age of 18 years. "He (PM) has asked us to follow- Track, Trace, Treat and Tika (vaccine)- norms, and to enforce COVID appropriate behaviour in public places and make wearing of masks compulsory," he said. Health Minister K Sudhakar, Housing Minister V Somanna, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and senior officials were present along with the Chief Minister during video conferencing.