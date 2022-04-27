Covid-19 in Karnataka under control: CM Bommai to PM Modi
Amid apprehensions regarding a possible COVID-19 fourth wave, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the situation in the state is under control and his government has decided to focus on enhancing vaccination drive, increase testing, and enforce appropriate behaviour at public places.
He said this while briefing reporters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with Chief Ministers of various states, on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country, via video conferencing. "We will be holding a large-scale vaccination drive for those between the age group of 6-12 years, those up to 18 years, and those above 60 years of age (precautionary dose). Patients at the hospitals including ILI and SARI cases will be tested and if anyone reports positive their samples will be sent for genomic sequencing," Bommai said.
He also said enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour will continue and fire audits at hospitals will be done. "It has been decided to add 1,100 metric tonnes to our oxygen capacity and work regarding this is on..... various capacity building measures, also with regard to district hospitals and medical colleges will be undertaken.
We seek the cooperation of the people." Highlighting the special attention being given to Bengaluru, where there is slight increase in cases, the Chief Minister said testing has been ramped up in the city and enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour at public places is also on. Noting that the Prime Minister has taken reports from the Union Health Secretary and states and has given certain directions at the meeting, Bommai said, the PM has been informed that the COVID situation in Karnataka is under control, and after April 9, the positivity rate has slightly increased in Bengaluru.
"In this backdrop, we are increasing testing, we have decided to do 30,000 testing per day, 10,000 in Bengaluru and 20,000 in other districts....2 per cent of all international arrivals will be randomly tested and are being tele-tracked, especially those from eight countries including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, South Korea among others," he said. Observing that the Prime Minister was apprised of the available medical infrastructure, the Chief Minister said more than 50,000 beds are available at government hospitals and over one lakh in private. Also, there is complete stock of oxygen, he said. "We have communicated that we are fully prepared. About 60 lakh dose vaccination stock is available."
At the meeting, Bommai said the PM asked the states to administer vaccination for children between the age group of 6 to 12 years, that was approved on Tuesday, at schools as part of a campaign. The CM has also directed to increase precautionary doses and vaccinations being administered to children or adolescents up to the age of 18 years. "He (PM) has asked us to follow- Track, Trace, Treat and Tika (vaccine)- norms, and to enforce COVID appropriate behaviour in public places and make wearing of masks compulsory," he said. Health Minister K Sudhakar, Housing Minister V Somanna, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and senior officials were present along with the Chief Minister during video conferencing.
KGBV incident in Kheri: Two accused teachers terminated from service
LAKHIM KHERI Services of two contractual teachers, Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar, who allegedly harassed girl students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay (KGBV) in Behjam block here on April 21 night to prevent their transfers, were terminated on Wednesday. Another contractual teacher, Asha Rani Pathak, who was allegedly involved in groupism among teachers, was transferred to another school with immediate effect, said district basic education officer, Laxmi Kant Pandey.
Man kills father with sword in Ferozepur village
A 21-year-old man killed his father, 42, with a sword at a village in Ferozepur on Wednesday. As per information, Gurmukh Singh of Pyareana village, Ferozepur, had some family dispute with his son Gursewak Singh. Gurmukh died on the spot. Charanjit Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against the accused and a hunt was on to nab him.
In four days, 6,031 loudspeakers removed from religious sites in UP
LUCKNOW Around 6,031 loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of other 29,674 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh over the past four days following a government order, said senior police officials on Wednesday. The home department sought a compliance report by April 30 from all districts and police commissionerates over removal of loudspeakers/reducing their volume as per the directives of the UP Pollution Control Board.
RTI reply delay: PIO told to feed mid-day meal to students as ‘punishment’
The Uttar Pradesh State Information Commission has asked a public information officer to feed mid-day meal to 250 school students in Ghazipur as a “symbolic punishment” for delay in replying to an RTI application. Hearing the RTI application of Bhupendra Kumar Pandey, the commission ordered the 'symbolic punishment' on Monday. While hearing the matter, Information commissioner Ajay Kumar Uprety found that PIO Chandrika Prasad didn't deliberately cause delay in providing the information.
Early morning storm wreaks havoc in Manipur; Several houses damaged
Several houses were damaged by an early morning storm accompanied by rain that swept through the various parts of Northeastern Manipur. The storm accompanied by rain that took place around 2.30am on Wednesday damaged more than a dozen houses at Okoklong in Noney district, according to villagers of Tamenglong district. “Three more houses were also damaged in Rengpang area too,” said a resident of Tamenglong town.
