Covid-19: Karnataka allows govt offices to reopen; weekend curfew lifted

According to an order issued by the Karnataka government, the night curfew will continue to remain in place.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Bengaluru's Namma Metro can operate with 100% passenger capacity (ANI)

The Karnataka government on Saturday further eased Covid-19 restrictions in the state, issuing a set of relaxations which, it said, will remain in place for the next 15 days.

Also Read: Karnataka eases lockdown restrictions in 16 districts with less Covid-19 load

According to an order issued by the Karnataka government, the daily night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9pm to 5am but the weekend curfew, from 7pm on Friday to 5am on Monday, has been lifted. Also, deputy commissioners in various districts, based on their assessment of the situation, and after consultation with the district in-charge minister, can impose additional containment measure, the order said.

Here's a look at what is allowed and what is not:

Allowed:

(1.) Government officers permitted to open at 100% capacity;

(2.) Public transport, including Bengaluru's Namma Metro, to begin operations with full seating capacity;

(3.) Swimming pools to open only for competitive training purposes, while sports complexes and stadia to open only for practice purposes;

(4.) Marriages/family functions can be held but not more than 100 guests allowed to attend;

(5.) Funerals/last rites to take place with a maximum of 20 people in attendance;

(6.) Only "darshan" allowed at religious places and not "sevas."

Prohibited:

(1.) Theatres, cinema halls and pubs to remain closed until further notice;

(2.) All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious/any other gatherings and large congregations prohibited;

(3.) All educational institutions/tutorials/colleges to stay shut.

Additionally, all shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, and other closed places have been directed to strictly enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Any violation of the required norms will invite action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, according to the order.

Also Read: Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from Kerala over Delta plus scare

On the Covid-19 front, Karnataka on Saturday recorded 2,082 fresh infections and 86 deaths due to the viral disease, a health department bulletin showed. The day also saw 7,751 patients recover from coronavirus, while the number of active case declined below the 50,000-mark to 48,116. The state's cumulative Covid-19 count has reached 2,852,079 which also includes 2,768,632 recoveries and 35,308 fatalities.

(With ANI inputs)

