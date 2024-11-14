COVID-19 scam: Karnataka cabinet decides to set up SIT to for probing irregularities

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities in the purchase of equipment and medicines during COVID19 pandemic when the BJP was in power in the state, based on the interim report submitted by Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

'“After examining the interim report submitted by Justice Michael D’Cunha, the state cabinet has decided to constitute an SIT to conduct further investigation and take action,” Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters. The Minister said an Inspector General of Police rank officer will head the SIT.

However, the Chief Minister will decide the officers in the SIT. “Once the SIT comes into existence, it will start working and the moment it felt the need to file FIR, they will do it and start investigation,” Patil said. He said the final report, once submitted, will also be forwarded to the SIT to investigate. According to him, the SIT will only probe the irregularities and crime and not the recovery of the public money. “The recovery aspect will not be taken up by this SIT. The committee may give its recommendation on recovery. The recovery can be done by a separate agency of the Department of Revenue because it will be like a recovery of revenue dues,” Patil said.

He added that the recovery aspect was not discussed in the cabinet meeting in detail. He further claimed that largescale corruption had taken place in the name of COVID-19 management. The state government had formed a commission headed by Justice D’Cunha, which submitted the interim report on August 31.

The panel had recommended the prosecution of the then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and former health minister B Sriramulu. Subsequently, a cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was constituted to study the report and provide details to the cabinet, the Minister said. The sub-committee submitted its report to the cabinet on Thursday, Patil said adding that based on its recommendation the Cabinet decided to form the SIT. The Minister alleged that the then BJP government behaved in the most inhuman way when it was supposed to protect people from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said, "the irresponsible (BJP) government had indulged in corruption, cheating, and hiding information and documents. It also tried to stall the work of the Public Accounts Committee so that it couldn't inspect documents and files." “You are aware what kind of corruption had taken place. The Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits that were available for ₹330 per unit in Karnataka and Mumbai were imported from foreign countries in lakhs for ₹2,117 per kit. They purchased outdated medicines at double to triple the prevailing rate from blacklisted companies,” he alleged.