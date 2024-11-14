Menu Explore
DK Shivakumar refutes reports of govt imposing 'green cess' on water bills in Karnataka

ANI | | Posted by HT News Desk
Nov 14, 2024 04:27 PM IST

"There is no such proposal (of green cess on water bills). It is all bogus news the BJP is trying to create," DK Shivakumar told reporters on Thursday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has refuted the reports claiming that the state government is considering imposing a green cess on water bills in towns and cities, and termed it "bogus news" spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.
Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.

"There is no such proposal (of green cess on water bills). It is all bogus news the BJP is trying to create," he told reporters on Thursday.

This comes after reports claimed that in order to save the eco-sensitive Western Ghats, Karnataka's Forest Department will be proposing a green cess of " 2 or 3" to raise a corpus fund meant for the conservation of Western Ghats.

The Western Ghats are not only a bio-diversity site but are also the source of many rivers including Tunga, Bhadra, Kaveri, Kabini, Hemavati, Krishna, Malaprabha, Ghatprabha and other rivers. These rivers supply water to many urban and rural areas in the state.

The Western Ghats play a significant role in intercepting monsoon winds, resulting in widespread rainfall across the country.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party offered 50 crore to the Congress MLAs to "destabilise" the Karnataka government.

Backing his remark, he told reporters on Thursday, "I said what they did previously. I said they tried to destabilise the govt by offering 50 crores, in which they couldn't succeed."

Being asked about Siddaramaiah's allegation, DK Shivakumar said, “We will speak with CM and come back to you (media) on this.”

