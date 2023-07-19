Day after INDIA formation, Congress murdered democracy: Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on BJP MLAs' suspension

Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy condemned the suspension of ten MLAs from the Assembly on Wednesday. He said that the Congress has murdered the democracy, just a day after announcing INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in the Bengaluru opposition meet.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said, “The Congress party doesn’t have any respect for the constitution. Just a day after announcing INDIA, what they have done today in the Assembly is nothing but a murder of democracy. When the atrocities are questioned, the government must give an answer but instead it suppresses the voice by suspending the MLAs.”

He also said that the government is supposed to listen to the MLAs of other parties in the Assembly. “Congress claims itself as a grand old party but it doesn’t know basic rules of governance. The public servants were involved in a grand non-government event which was organised in a five-star hotel. When the topic is brought up, the MLAs are suspended. Is this Karnataka model?” asked the ex-CM.

On Wednesday, Karnataka assembly speaker UT Khader suspended ten BJP MLAs for creating ruckus inside the assembly hall on Wednesday. While shouting slogans against the Congress government, a few MLAs threw papers on deputy speaker Rudrappa Ramani who allowed the discussion on the state budget. BJP MLAs Dheeraj Muniraj, Umanath Kotian, Aravind Bellad, Yashpal Suvarna, Vedvyasa Kamath, R Ashok, Sunil Kumar, Araga Jnanendra, Bharat Shetty and Ashwathnarayan are among the suspended MLAs.

