Dead rat found in the breakfast served to police during Bengaluru Bandh, hotel owner booked

A dead rat was found in the breakfast served to police assigned on security duty in Bengaluru amid bandh and protests called by farmers over the Cauvery water dispute shocked everyone and the hotel owner is booked under criminal charges. A dead rat was found in the food packets served to cops amid the Bengaluru bandh today.(ANI)

Also Read - Bengaluru Bandh LIVE Updates

The incident took place on Tuesday morning when policemen who were deployed on bandh duty in the state capital were served breakfast which was supplied by a hotel.

"Today a dead rat was found in one of the breakfast packets from the meals supplied to the police assigned for duty in the ongoing Bengaluru Bandh and protests in the Cauvery water dispute," said Joint Commissioner of Traffic Police Anucheth.

The incident has angered the police staff and the Yeshwantpur police have already launched a detailed probe into the incident. "After the dead rat was found in one of the packets of rice meal, the police personnel were outraged," added the top cop.

The Joint Commissioner of Police asked Yeshwantpur police to inquire about the private hotel that supplied the food to the personnel. The hotel owner was also issued a notice regarding the issue.

However, nobody consumed the food and tha dead rat was found before eating breakfast. "A case will be registered against the hotel owner. Luckily, the matter came to light beforehand while no one had eaten the dead rat food," said Anucheth. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With ANI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON