Delhi court summons Congress’s Shivakumar in money laundering case
A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar and others while taking cognizance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
The court has directed him to appear before it on July 1.
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case on Thursday.
The charge sheet has been filed in the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi before Special Judge Vikas Dhull.
The ED had arrested him on September 3, 2019 in the case, but the Delhi High Court granted him bail in October 2019.
Shivakumar is presently on bail in the case of money laundering registered by the ED on the basis of a complaint filed by the income tax (IT) department.
During the initial probe, the IT department had found allegedly unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to the Congress leader. However, Shivakumar had earlier called the charges “baseless” and “politically motivated”.
The ED had also summoned the Congress leader’s wife and mother to appear before it, which was later challenged in the Delhi High Court. According to the sources, the ED has not mentioned the names of Shivakumar’s wife and mother in the chargesheet.
The department in 2017 had recovered a total amount of ₹10 crore, including ₹2.5 crore from his Bengaluru property.
On August 3, 2017, the I-T conducted raids at Shivakumar’s residence and at the Eagleton Golf resort where 44 Congress Gujarat MLAs were staying. Back then, Shivakumar was in-charge of hospitality for all Congress Gujarat MLAs staying in Bengaluru.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics