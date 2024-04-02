‘Difficult for BJP to get even 200 seats in coming LS polls’: Siddaramaiah takes swipe at '400 paar' slogan

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday claimed that the BJP is talking about NDA winning more than 400 seats as a strategy because an internal survey conducted by it showed that it is difficult for the party to even get 200 seats in the coming Lok Sabha election. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI Photo)(Arunkumar Rao)

"In an internal poll conducted by itself, it is known that it is difficult for BJP to win even 200 Lok Sabha seats. So it is saying that it will win 400 seats due to strategy," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said that those who keep fooling the people of the country will become fools in front of the people.

He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has zero development achievement.

He said that in Karnataka, the Congress will win up to 20 seats in the coming general election. He said that the BJP, which is afraid of losing, is lying that it will win 28 seats in Karnataka.

Answering the media's question of whether people from other parties are likely to join the Congress party, he said that many people are eager to join the Congress party. All those who agree with the Congress ideology are welcome in the party, he said.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi starting a rally in the state, he said that even though PM Modi campaigned in the assembly elections, the BJP could not win. He said that the failures of the Modi government at the centre and the achievements of the Congress government in the state will ensure the victory of the Congress party in Karnataka this time in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister attacked the Centre over rising fuel prices.

"Diesel price which was ₹47 in 2014 is now ₹97. The petrol price which was ₹77 is now ₹105. The price of cooking gas has been reduced on the occasion of elections. This price was ₹414 during the Congress government," Siddaramaiah said.