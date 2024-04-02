 Karnataka: Body of missing cong worker found after 3 days, says cops | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Karnataka: Body of missing cong worker found after 3 days, says cops

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Apr 02, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Several Congress leaders offered their condolences and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to Padmanabha Samant’s death.

Bengaluru: Body of a missing Congress worker has been found hanging from a tree in an advanced state of decomposition in Vamadapadavu in Dakshina Kannada district, Punjalakatte police said on Monday.

Congress worker Padmanabha Samant’s body was found days after he went missing. (File Photo)
Congress worker Padmanabha Samant’s body was found days after he went missing. (File Photo)

According to police, the deceased identified as Padmanabha Samant (34), had gone missing since March 28 and was found hanging from a tree on March 31. Resident of Thimaradda village, Vamadapadavu, falling under the jurisdiction of Chennaithodi gram panchayat limits, Padmanabha had previously served as the vice president of the backward classes unit of the district Congress.

Citing the complaint filed by his brother, the police said that the deceased worked as a caterer in Mangalore and used to come home in every two-three days. However, the family found him missing on March 28 though his motorcycle was at home. After multiple calls to his mobile went unanswered over the night, the family lodged the missing complaint.

On Sunday, his body was found hanging from a tree about half-a-kilometre from his home in a hilly area near the arecanut plantation.

Punjalakatte police inspector Udaya Ravi said, “We have registered a case under Section 174(3)(vi) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) based on a complaint from the deceased’s family. The autopsy was conducted by K S Hegde hospital and cremation was held on Sunday night. We are awaiting the autopsy report.”

Following his death, several Congress leaders offered their condolences and demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to his death. Former minister B Ramanatha Rai said, “Samant had earlier confided to me about receiving threatening calls. Hence, there are concerns about potential foul play in his untimely death.” He urged the authorities to ensure justice for the deceased and his family.

