DK Shivakumar dares BRS leaders to visit Karnataka to witness govt schemes

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday challenged the leaders of Telangana to visit Karnataka and witness the implementation of schemes by the state government. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday.(PTI)

The Deputy CM assured the people of poll-bound Telangana that as promised by senior Congress leaders, if his party comes to power in Telangana then all the promises they have made for the people of the state will be fulfilled.

"I would like to assure you on behalf of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy that whatever promises we have made we will deliver and Padmavathi Reddy (Congress candidate) will deliver the promise," Shivakumar said.

"I am again telling K Chandrashekar Rao, K. T. Rama Rao and all the people of BRS to come to Karnataka. We have implemented all the promises. Send your workers, MLAs we will show you whatever we have promised we have implemented, and that is what we are going to do in Telangana," the Deputy CM added.

During his address, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy will win from both the constituencies he is contesting from and will certainly defeat Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Kamareddy.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30, and Revanth Reddy will contest from two seats, Kodangal and Kamareddy.

Revanth Reddy will contest against the Telangana Chief Minister from Kamareddy.

While addressing an event in Telangana, the Karnataka CM said, "We have implemented five guarantees within 100 days. In Telangana, too six guarantees, including one bonus, will be implemented in 100 days."

Responding to the Telangana CM's remark that guarantee schemes have not been implemented in Karnataka, the Chief Minister asked KCR to visit Karnataka state. He invited KCR for an open discussion saying how the Karnataka government implemented five guarantee schemes.

"Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are the same. BRS is working as a B team of BJP in Telangana. The people of Telangana will not give their heads to KCR and Modi's Makmal topi this time," Siddaramaiah said.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

