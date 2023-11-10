Reacting to the drought study tour of Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the government has already conducted the survey and sent the report to the centre. ‘BJP, JD (S) leaders should first ask Centre to release funds’: DK Shivakumar

"BJP and JDS want to conduct a tour to understand the drought, but government has already done the survey and sent it to central officials who also came and inspected it in the state. With 26 MPs and JDS MLAs, they must first go to Delhi and meet the minister concerned and ask the PM to release funds. CM Siddarmaiah and the revenue minister asked for MNREGA funds when more than 200 taluqs were announced drought-affected. There is a rule to do it within 2-3 days, but though 2-3 months passed, nothing has been done. We are not begging central government, there is a rule for that to release funds, let them do that," DK Shivakumar said.

Clearing speculations of rift in the party, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that there is no confusion in any district Congress and leaders have to talk to him.

"There is no complaint in Shivamogga district congress. They have to speak to me, not to the media. There is no confusion in any district congress. I'm going to Telangana, I have to participate in 3 assembly constituencies, me and PCC president will also participate in the campaign and we'll also go to Srisaila. Not more than 5-6 ministers will campaign with 40 MLAs, we have asked the revenue minister to stay in the state."

Recently, Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President, Tejasvi Surya met Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar regarding constituency development which includes the construction of a skywalk between the Banashankari metro station and Banashankari BMTC terminal.

Surya requested the Deputy CM to facilitate important works in the constituency like construction of an elevated corridor from JP Nagar to Nayandahalli, the appointment of a full-time MD for BMRCL and KRIDE and underground cabling of the 66 KV Overhead EHT lines in Hosakerehalli.

Speaking on vacating street vendors from the footpaths, state Deputy CM said that they should not disturb footpaths.

"I have also spoken and asked Street vendors to register, they must not disturb footpaths. I have seen them blocking roads. The BBMP commissioner have shown me the pictures, they have to be removed as per high court direction and officials are acting accordingly. I have also asked street vendors to do their livelihood. I have met them; I'll once again meet them. Yesterday also some vendors met me," he added.

