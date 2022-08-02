DK Shivakumar moves HC against CBI; notice issued to central agency
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar has approached the high court seeking quashing of an FIR filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Justice Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav who heard the petition on Monday ordered notice to the CBI. Senior counsels B V Acharya and C H Jadhav who argued on behalf of Shivakumar submitted that the FIR filed on October 3, 2020 against him was illegal. The petition says though Shivakumar is the sole accused in the case, all his family members’ properties are shown as his.
“The expression ‘family members’ is a vague term. In the present case, neither there is number of family members mentioned nor their identity disclosed,” the petition says. “The entire FIR does not refer to the properties in the possession of the sole accused. On the other hand, the possession referred to as every stage is to the property of DK Shivakumar and his family members together,” the petition says. The argument, on his behalf, also posted out that sanction from the competent authority has not been obtained.
“The CBI has failed to follow the procedure mentioned in the CBI Manual for investigating into disproportionate assets cases. There is no A-B-C-D statement mentioned in the FIR to determine the income, assets and expenditure of the petitioner for the said check period,” the petition says. The Income Tax Department had conducted a search of Shivakumar’s properties in Karnataka and Delhi on August 2, 2017. This case is pending before a Special Court in Bengaluru. In August 2018, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case based on the IT Department’s search. A charge sheet was filed in this case. In September 2019, the ED wrote to the State government to take action against Shivakumar for money-laundering. On September 25, 2019 the State government gave sanction to the CBI to proceed against Shivakumar. After a preliminary enquiry, the CBI filed the FIR on October 3, 2020.
This is now challenged before the high court by Shivakumar.
-
WR replaces faulty sensors of AC local train doors
The Western Railway has replaced the faulty sensors of the AC local train days after its doors failed to open at eight stations. The doors were opened manually by railway personnel from Borivali to Virar railway stations. The doors of the AC local train failed to open at Andheri, Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar railway stations.
-
Class 11 admissions: Pune students caught in competition grind
Competition for the Class 11 admissions has certainly started to heat up with 7,000 students scoring 90-95%, thus upping the ante. The education department is all set to release the first merit list on August 3. While at least 7,000 students have scored above 90%, many students who have registered for the centralised admission process are in the 75-90% bracket, hence there will be tough competition to get admission in prominent colleges.
-
NIA detains three for ‘links’ with handlers of Islamic State
The National Investigation Agency has detained three people in Karnataka for their alleged links with Islamic State handlers, an official in the know of matter said on Monday. In Karnataka, the raids were conducted in Bhatkal area of Uttara Kannada district and two places in Tumakuru district. Officials of the state police said that NIA had sought local police support in two cases.
-
Will visit Masood and Fazil’s houses, says Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he will visit the residence of Masood and Fazil in the coming days after coming under criticism from all quarters on the discrimination meted out by the state government in dealing with the recent murders in Dakshina Kannada district. The statements come after three murders were reported from the communally sensitive region of coastal Karnataka. The three killings have added to the tensions in the region.
-
IndiGo to reinstate pilots’ salaries to pre-Covid level by November
Low-cost airline IndiGo on Monday told pilots -- including captains, first officers and junior first officers -- that it will reinstate their salaries to pre-Covid levels by November. This will be done in two increments of 6% each, in September and November. Soon after the Covid-induced lockdown in March 2020, the airline revised its pay structure slashing salaries by 28-40%, according to pilots who spoke with Hindustan Times.
