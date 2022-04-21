DK Shivkumar: BJP turned Karnataka into corruption capital of country

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government on Wednesday and alleged that it had turned the state into the "corruption capital of the country".

Shivakumar alleged that the Bommai government had failed to bring justice to contractor Santosh Patil. The Congress leader further claimed that the Karnataka government is trying to protect former Minister KS Eshwarappa in the related case.

"I don't know what has happened to the Chief Minister. When the probe was supposed to happen, Chief Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and General Secretary Arun Singh, all of them gave a clean chit to Eshwarappa; how will probe happen then?" he said.

"They are just protecting the accused (KS Eshwarappa)... they have converted this (state) into a corruption capital of this country...I don't know why Bommai is speaking on moral policing," he added.

Shivakumar has been targeting the government on the issue. Earlier, he had demanded the arrest of Eshwarappa into the alleged suicide of Santosh Patil.

"Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he has to be arrested," Shivakumar had said.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa on Friday tendered his resignation following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. He said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tomorrow.

Deceased contractor Santosh Patil had accused Minister Eshwarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.