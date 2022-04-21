DK Shivkumar: BJP turned Karnataka into corruption capital of country
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government on Wednesday and alleged that it had turned the state into the "corruption capital of the country".
Shivakumar alleged that the Bommai government had failed to bring justice to contractor Santosh Patil. The Congress leader further claimed that the Karnataka government is trying to protect former Minister KS Eshwarappa in the related case.
"I don't know what has happened to the Chief Minister. When the probe was supposed to happen, Chief Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and General Secretary Arun Singh, all of them gave a clean chit to Eshwarappa; how will probe happen then?" he said.
"They are just protecting the accused (KS Eshwarappa)... they have converted this (state) into a corruption capital of this country...I don't know why Bommai is speaking on moral policing," he added.
Shivakumar has been targeting the government on the issue. Earlier, he had demanded the arrest of Eshwarappa into the alleged suicide of Santosh Patil.
"Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he has to be arrested," Shivakumar had said.
Meanwhile, Eshwarappa on Friday tendered his resignation following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. He said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tomorrow.
Deceased contractor Santosh Patil had accused Minister Eshwarappa of corruption. He was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.
BJP worker Jitu Chaudhary shot dead outside residence in Mayur Vihar
A 42-year-old BJP member was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said. The deceased, identified as Jitu Chaudhary, was the secretary of BJP's Mayur Vihar district unit, they said. According to police, the incident took place around 8.15 pm. The beat staff of Ghazipur Police Station during patrolling noticed a gathering near Mayur Vihar area.
Delhiwale: Keeping the departed souls alive
Delhi’s Sunder Nursery was set up as part of the park’s ‘Dedicate a Bench’ programme for citizens to raise a public memorial for their loved ones. Almost every such bench is inscribed with intensely personal odes, some illuminating a person’s world in just a few words.
Slight drop in mercury in city, further respite in store today
The IMD classifies it as a heatwave when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal. It is a severe heatwave when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal.
Structures taken down legally: BJP leaders’ defence
Central party leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the encroachment drive was carried out in accordance with the law and that the issue should not be politicised.
Delhi: BJP worker shot dead in Mayur vihar phase-3
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap identified the deceased as Jeetu Chaudhary. He was reportedly a worker of the BJP unit in Mayur Vihar, and ran a construction business.
