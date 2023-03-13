Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son in a bribery case, asking if he has a "share" in the "corrupt money". "Do you have share in corrupt money?": Siddaramaiah to PM Modi

He asked if the "corrupt" MLA of the BJP has the backing of Prime Minister Modi.

The Congress leader's remarks came on a day PM Modi was visiting the state to inaugurate various developmental projects.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah said, "Mr. @narendramodi, Why are you silent despite Lokayukta exposing rampant corruption done by MLA Virupaksha & his son? Do you also have share in that corrupt money? Will a corrupt & shameless MLA of @BJP4Karnataka be able to go on a display march without the support of the supreme leader of BJP like you?, Mr. @narendramodi Are all @BJP4India leaders shameless?"

He further asked if Prime Minister Modi had changed his slogan of 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga'.

"Did you, Mr @narendramodi, change your Na Khaunga, Na Khane dunga slogan to 'Thum Khao, Muje bhi Khilao'? A @BJP4India leader Bangaru Laxman was caught taking bribe and it was captured in a camera. This happened when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the President of BJP. Did Vajpayee not take Laxman's resignation immediately?," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Recalling the premiership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Congress leader said various BJP leaders lost their positions during his time as PM. He asked why the same wasn't happening now.

"Under Vajpayee's leadership, many @BJP4Karnataka leaders like B S Yediyurappa, Janardhan Reddy, Katta Subramanya Naidu, Krishnaiah Shetty, Sampangi and others lost their positions & went to jail. Why is this not happening now? In Vajpayee's era, three ministers lost their position for watching porn in the assembly & one minister had to resign on allegations of rape. If that was Vajpayee's era, Is this how you define @narendramodi's era?" he tweeted.

"You made baseless allegations on @INCKarnataka about 10% commission during the previous election campaign. But, why are you silent now despite Contractors's association writing letters to you about rampant 40% commission under @BJP4Karnataka?" the Congress leader added.

In response to PM Modi's remark that Congress considers Karnataka as its ATM, Siddaramaiah asked if Karnataka is the ATM for the BJP.

"You had falsely alleged that Karnataka Congress is the ATM for Congress' high command. With rampant looting by @BJP4Karnataka leaders, can we assume that Karnataka BJP is the ATM for you to lead your lavish lifestyle? Can we assume that till the share of the corrupt money reaches you, all these shameless corrupt leaders of @BJP4Karnataka will remain safe & roam scot-free?" Siddaramaiah tweeted.