‘Do you want bodies dumped on roads?’ HC asks Karnataka govt
- Taking a serious note of the state government’s alleged failure to provide land for burial grounds, the Karnataka High Court caustically asked if bodies have to be dumped on roads.
Taking a serious note of the state government’s alleged failure to provide land for burial grounds, the Karnataka High Court caustically asked if bodies have to be dumped on roads. During the hearing of a civil contempt of court petition on Thursday, Justice B Veerappa remarked that the government was behaving irresponsibly on this issue and should be ashamed of its conduct.
"Do you want bodies dumped on the roads where burial grounds are not available? It is unfortunate the court has to do the job of the government," it observed.
The Court warned that if the government did not fulfill the court order of providing burial grounds in all villages and towns which do not have one within 15 days, the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department would be sent to jail for contempt of court. Based on an earlier petition by Mohammed Iqbal, the High Court had directed the State to provide burial grounds in villages that do not have one within six weeks.
However, the 2019 order is still pending implementation by the government. Iqbal once again moved the court with a civil contempt of court petition against the government. The counsel for the government sought time to submit a status report on the matter.
The Court however took exception to this request saying it was not the case of a missing person that the government needs to file a status report on. People vote for good deeds. The government should consider providing burial grounds as one "vote-gathering measure", the court commented.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics