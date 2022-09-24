'Downfall of morals': Karnataka CM Bommai amid Congress PayCM campaign

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress on Saturday for "playing filthy tactics" after posters with the BJP leader's image - along with a QR code with “PayCM” written above them - were circulated in Bengaluru this week. “Through (the) PayCM campaign, the Congress is doing dirty politics. If there's any issue, it should be discussed directly, documents should be given and investigation should be done," the chief minister said.

"They come to the house without any idea. This seems to be the downfall of their morals," Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The QR code in the posters gets directed to a website - '40% Sarkara'. The site was set up to receive complaints against corrupt state officials. The '40 per cent Sarkara' jibe is a reference to allegations by Karnataka contractors who claim that 40 per cent of the tender amount for state-funded infrastructure projects is taken as a bribe by BJP leaders and officials.

Similar posters, 'Welcome to 40% CM' were seen in Hyderabad last week, when Bommai was to take part in the BJP's Hyderabad 'liberation day' events.

Karnataka CM earlier this week had termed it a conspiracy to tarnish his and Karnataka’s reputation. He also ordered the police to register a case and investigate the matter.

“It is a systematic conspiracy to spoil my name and also Karnataka. I have directed the officials concerned to book a case. We will get it investigated to find out the people behind it,” Bommai had told reporters.

The Congress' '40 per cent Sarkara' attacks come just months before an assembly election is due in Karnataka as the opposition party also holds a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by Rahul Gandhi across the country.

