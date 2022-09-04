Duo steals a Ganesha idol in Bengaluru, but fate had something else in store
The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday when the city was celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.
Two men who were on a mission to steal a Ganesh idol in Bengaluru’s Chamarajpet met with an accident, but still managed to cause some damage to the deity before fleeing the spot.
The duo had left the damaged idol on the road and fled the spot after crashing on the road.
According to a report by The Times of India, a complaint was filed by Muniraju M, a resident of Azad Nagar in Bengaluru who found the idol that he had placed in his area about 100m away in a damaged condition.
Police have launched a hunt for the duo and started scanning CCTV footage in the area. In one such footage, they found two men coming on a bike late at night and lifting the idol from the pandal.
They placed the idol on their two-wheeler and tried to flee the spot. After they reached about 100m from the place of theft, they fell on the road as they tried to maneuver a pothole. The men then got up and fled the spot, but left the damaged idol behind on the road.
Indore to soon start working 24X7 to facilitate IT, BPO sectors and start-ups
The Indore district administration in Madhya Pradesh is all set to open round-the-clock working activities in areas around the Bus Rapid Transit System corridors to attract investment especially in the Information Technology sector, an official said. Local administration held a meeting with police officials, business establishments and elected representatives on Saturday in Indore to discuss the roadmap for opening of such activities in certain areas of the state's biggest city.
CBI raids houses of TMC legislator, municipality chairman in chit fund scam
The Central Bureau of Investigation raided the houses of a Trinamool Congress legislator and a civic body chairman in connection with its probe into a chit fund scam in West Bengal on Sunday, officials said. CBI officials said that raids were conducted at the houses of chairman of Kanchrapara municipality, TMC MLA of Bijpur in North 24 Parganas and Kamal Adhikary, Subodh Adhikary. Subodh and Kamal are brothers. The case dates back to 2014.
Now, Delhi metro stations to have liquor stores. Details here
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has issued licences for built-up shops on commercial terms to the Delhi Consumers' Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd to open liquor stores at over half a dozen metro stations, officials said. These stations include – Badarpur, Dwarka, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden and Mundka, a senior Excise department officer told news agency PTI. The DMRC was being approached to get permission to open government-authorised liquor shops at other stations, he said.
Maharashtra pregnant woman carried to hospital in bedsheet; Baby dies on way
A new born infant died after a 32-year-old tribal woman from Dharmipada, Dhigashi village in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi gave birth while being carried to the health centre in a bedsheet due to lack of an access road in the village, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The villagers have been demanding an access road in the village for the last 10 years. However, their demands were not met.
₹225 crore loss in B'luru IT firms as employees stuck in traffic for 5 hours
Bengaluru IT companies suffered a lost of Rs 225 crore on August 30 as their employees were stuck in the traffic for around five hours, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association has written to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. The poor infrastructure of the ORR has now reached a crisis level, they said in the letter. The association has also feared that the companies might seek an alternative destination if the situation remains the same.
