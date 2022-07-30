Events in Bengaluru on July 30, 31; Plan your weekend
- Mark your calendars for these exciting events in Bengaluru this weekend.
Events happening in Bengaluru on this Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 30 and 31 -
- Asia Jewels Show 2022: Jewellery exhibition at Gayathri Vihar, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. Register now at hrsmedia.in/ajfvisitor to visit the exhibition.
- Radhe Radhe - Stand Up Solo: A fun evening with Rahul Robin for the first time in Bengaluru, along with good food and social distancing at Glens Bakehouse in Koramangala for ₹299 onwards. For ages 18 and above only.
- Free Walking Tour Bangalore: If you are new to Bengaluru, this guided walking tour will give you a great induction of the city and its history. Explore the Garden City one step at a time for two and a half hours, or become a ‘guru’ of Bengaluru by signing up as a guide. Learn more on www.guruwalk.com/bengaluru
- Theatre Workshop: A three-hour-long event that will make for a fun Saturday morning at URU Brewpark for ₹499 per head.
- Monali Thakur Teaches Singing: A two and a half hour online streaming event for those who are not looking to leave their houses this weekend, because learning from your favourite singer is now possible at a click. Monali Thakur will take video lessons on unluclass FLOW at ₹999 per head.
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman
The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.
Guest column | Diaspora deeply rooted in Punjabi culture
Indian artistes often tour foreign countries to perform and entertain the Indian diaspora. They are highly sought after in the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. This summer, artistes such as Arijit Singh, Kapil Sharma, AR Rehman, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neha Kakkar performed in Canada. We, too, attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's performance in Vancouver. No Indian artiste had ever performed there before Dosanjh. Perhaps, the organisers and sponsors knew of Dosanjh's immense popularity.
On birthday, white tigress Vanya dies in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta zoo: Report
Even as the world was celebrating International Tiger Day on Friday, Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park was grieving the loss of a white tigress 'Vanya'. According to a BBP statement, Vanya was six years old and died of multiple organ failure following a viral infection. Coincidentally, Friday was also Vanya's birthday. She was born on July 29, 2016, to Subhadra and Surya. Vanya, who was considered the queen of the safari, had been ailing since April.
