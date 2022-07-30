Events in Bengaluru on July 30, 31; Plan your weekend

Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman

The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.