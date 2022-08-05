Events in Bengaluru this weekend
- Mark your calendars for some exciting events in Bengaluru this weekend.
Wondering what to do this weekend? There are many fun-filled events lined up near you in Bengaluru for the rest of the week, ranging from dance performances to fashion exhibitions. Whether you like geeking out about your favourite books, learning something new or enjoying art in all its forms, Bengaluru has it all. Here are the top events that you can attend this weekend in Bengaluru -
- SneakinOut Bangalore - An exhibition brought to you by Royal Enfield, featuring the best of sneaker, streetwear and culture brands for the fashionista in you. The seven-hour event will start on Sunday at 3 p.m. at JW Mariott Hotel in Bengaluru for ₹199 per head. Book tickets on Bookmyshow.
- Asmi, I am… - A dance show that has been performed at California, China, France, and various cities all over India is now back to Bangalore on Sunday at 6 p.m. for one-and-a-half hours at the Bangalore International Centre for ₹500 onwards. The dance will be based on the concept of ‘Aham Brahmasmi’.
- Indian Music Experience Museum - Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the rest of the week for ₹100 per head at Brigade Millenium, JP Nagar, South Bangalore. The event features a sound garden with 10 playable musical sculptures, exhibit galleries with musical instruments, storyboards, touchscreens, mini-theatres.
- Pottery Workshop - Wedge the clay at Lahe Lahe, Bengaluru this weekend and learn more about ceramics and hand-building. A two-hour class for ages 12 and above at ₹1,625 per head.
- Harry Potter Discussion - Meetup with fellow Potterheads to discuss the wizarding world this Sunday at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar for ₹150 a head for ages 12 and above.
Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked in Ramban due to landslides
The 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked due to fresh landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains on Friday morning, said officials. “Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is blocked at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar national highway without confirmation from Traffic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban,” said a J&K Traffic Police official.
Madhya Pradesh man dies as father chops his hand for refusing to give him keys
A 30-year-old man allegedly died after Santosh's father and uncle thrashed him before one of his hands was chopped at Bobai in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Thursday. Damoh police superintendent D R Tenivar said Moti Kacchi, the father, 52, attacked Santosh for refusing to give him keys of his motorcycle. “Moti Kacchi surrendered to the police and he was arrested him under Indian Penal Code's Section 302 (murder),” said Tenivar.
Overcast weather with moderate rain expected in Delhi today
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning as overcast weather with moderate rain was expected, the India Meteorological Department said. IMD said the minimum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum 34 degree Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index was 92 at 7am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 112.
Centre sanctioned one crore vaccines for foot and mouth disease: Karnataka Min
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan on Thursday said that the Central Government has agreed to give one crore vaccines soon to the state to control foot and mouth disease under the National Cattle Mission Scheme. Chavan said that the cattle health issue needs an urgent priority and one crore vaccines should be given to the state. He also requested ₹51 crore under the National Livestock Scheme 2022-23 for the production of fodder.
Over 16 lakh vehicle owners in Delhi may face penalty up to ₹10,000. Details
The Delhi government last month started sending notices to vehicle owners without valid Pollution Under Control certificates, asking them to get one or face penalty. If vehicles without valid PUC are caught plying on the roads, the owners may face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both as per the Motor Vehicle Act.
