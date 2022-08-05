Events in Bengaluru this weekend

Wondering what to do this weekend? There are many fun-filled events lined up near you in Bengaluru for the rest of the week, ranging from dance performances to fashion exhibitions. Whether you like geeking out about your favourite books, learning something new or enjoying art in all its forms, Bengaluru has it all. Here are the top events that you can attend this weekend in Bengaluru -

SneakinOut Bangalore - An exhibition brought to you by Royal Enfield, featuring the best of sneaker, streetwear and culture brands for the fashionista in you. The seven-hour event will start on Sunday at 3 p.m. at JW Mariott Hotel in Bengaluru for ₹ 199 per head. Book tickets on Bookmyshow. Asmi, I am… - A dance show that has been performed at California, China, France, and various cities all over India is now back to Bangalore on Sunday at 6 p.m. for one-and-a-half hours at the Bangalore International Centre for ₹ 500 onwards. The dance will be based on the concept of ‘Aham Brahmasmi’. Indian Music Experience Museum - Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the rest of the week for ₹ 100 per head at Brigade Millenium, JP Nagar, South Bangalore. The event features a sound garden with 10 playable musical sculptures, exhibit galleries with musical instruments, storyboards, touchscreens, mini-theatres. Pottery Workshop - Wedge the clay at Lahe Lahe, Bengaluru this weekend and learn more about ceramics and hand-building. A two-hour class for ages 12 and above at ₹ 1,625 per head. Harry Potter Discussion - Meetup with fellow Potterheads to discuss the wizarding world this Sunday at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar for ₹ 150 a head for ages 12 and above.