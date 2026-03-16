Family alleges dowry harassment after woman, married for 15 months, found hanging in Bengaluru

Police have arrested a man after his 24-year-old wife was found hanging from a ceiling fan at their home in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka area under suspicious circumstances. The Bengaluru police stand guard at BMTC bus stand, as coronavirus cases surge in Bengaluru, Wednesday (PTI)

The woman, identified as Shruthi, had married Pawan Kalyan, a private employee, in December 2024. Since their marriage, the couple had been living in Yelahanka.

According to police, the incident came to light on Saturday when Shruthi was found hanging at home. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, news agency PTI reported.

What happened? While police initially suspected suicide, Shruthi’s maternal family has alleged that her death was not self-inflicted and claimed it to be a case of murder. They have accused her husband and his family of repeatedly harassing her for additional dowry.

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A senior police officer said the couple had been engaging in frequent disputes linked to these allegations. Although the two families had recently attempted to resolve their differences, tensions reportedly resurfaced.

Shruthi’s younger brother, Amruth, described how the family first learned about the tragedy. "They told me on the phone that my sister died by suicide, and I immediately informed my father. The couple had argued earlier that day before I was told she had died. When I checked, the ceiling fan did not appear to have bent or moved. My sister weighed 75 kg,"

Following the complaint from Shruthi’s family, police registered a case of dowry harassment against Pawan Kalyan at the Yelahanka New Town police station. He has since been taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Authorities said the autopsy report will determine the exact cause of Shruthi’s death, and further action will depend on its findings.



(With PTI Inputs)