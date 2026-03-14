Man says cousin earning ₹1.5L in Bengaluru saves only ₹20K a month: ‘Welcome to Bengaluru life’
A man shared how his cousin moved to Bengaluru for a ₹1.5L job but ended up saving only ₹15K to ₹20K due to high living costs in the city.
A social media post about the cost of living in Bengaluru has sparked a conversation online after a man shared how his cousin’s seemingly high salary left him with surprisingly small savings by the end of the month.
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Taking to X, a user with the handle @AlfinCodes described the financial reality his cousin faced after moving to the city for a tech job.
“My cousin moved to Bengaluru for a ₹1.5L per month tech job. Six months later, he realised something no one tells freshers. A Computer Science graduate in his first software developer role, he moved to Bengaluru for better opportunities with a salary of ₹1.5L per month,” the user wrote.
He added that the family back home initially believed the move meant he had “made it”.
“Back home, everyone thought he had made it. Big tech job. Big city. Big salary.”
Monthly expenses left little room for savings
However, the post explained that the reality of living in Bengaluru quickly changed that perception. According to the user, a significant portion of the salary was consumed by basic living costs.
“Rent for a small apartment near the office was ₹36K. Food and groceries cost ₹13K to ₹15K. Cabs and autos, with traffic being insane, added another ₹6K to ₹8K. Swiggy, coffee and weekends out came to ₹10K to ₹12K.”
He further pointed out that several hidden expenses also add up over time.
“Then came the things nobody talks about. Subscriptions. Medical expenses. Unexpected bills. Sending money back home.”
According to the post, by the end of the month, the young professional’s savings were limited.
“By the end of the month, savings were barely ₹15K to ₹20K.”
Reflecting on the experience, the user wrote that the situation changed how his cousin viewed salaries in big cities.
“That’s when he realised something most people outside big cities don’t see. A ₹1L plus salary sounds huge in your hometown, but in a city like Bengaluru, it often just means you’re getting started. Big salary. Small savings. Welcome to Bengaluru life.”
Take a look here at the post:
Social media reacts
The post has since drawn several reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their own perspectives on the cost of living in the city.
One user asked, “Is Bengaluru that expensive?” while another suggested that rent could be reduced with better location choices. “Well the rent part could be reduced if you find places little faraway from the office area along the metro from where he could reach his office, which would save quite a lot!”
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Others simply agreed with the sentiment. “Its expensive here,” one person wrote, while another added, “Yes, that's true if you're working in your hometown, you're earning the most.”
A different user summed up the situation by calling it the “Sad reality of Bengaluru.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More