Man says cousin earning ₹1.5L in Bengaluru saves only ₹20K a month: ‘Welcome to Bengaluru life’

A social media post about the cost of living in Bengaluru has sparked a conversation online after a man shared how his cousin’s seemingly high salary left him with surprisingly small savings by the end of the month. A man revealed his cousin’s Bengaluru salary felt big but left little savings after living costs. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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Taking to X, a user with the handle @AlfinCodes described the financial reality his cousin faced after moving to the city for a tech job.

“My cousin moved to Bengaluru for a ₹1.5L per month tech job. Six months later, he realised something no one tells freshers. A Computer Science graduate in his first software developer role, he moved to Bengaluru for better opportunities with a salary of ₹1.5L per month,” the user wrote.

He added that the family back home initially believed the move meant he had “made it”.

“Back home, everyone thought he had made it. Big tech job. Big city. Big salary.”

Monthly expenses left little room for savings However, the post explained that the reality of living in Bengaluru quickly changed that perception. According to the user, a significant portion of the salary was consumed by basic living costs.

“Rent for a small apartment near the office was ₹36K. Food and groceries cost ₹13K to ₹15K. Cabs and autos, with traffic being insane, added another ₹6K to ₹8K. Swiggy, coffee and weekends out came to ₹10K to ₹12K.”

He further pointed out that several hidden expenses also add up over time.

“Then came the things nobody talks about. Subscriptions. Medical expenses. Unexpected bills. Sending money back home.”

According to the post, by the end of the month, the young professional’s savings were limited.

“By the end of the month, savings were barely ₹15K to ₹20K.”

Reflecting on the experience, the user wrote that the situation changed how his cousin viewed salaries in big cities.

“That’s when he realised something most people outside big cities don’t see. A ₹1L plus salary sounds huge in your hometown, but in a city like Bengaluru, it often just means you’re getting started. Big salary. Small savings. Welcome to Bengaluru life.”

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