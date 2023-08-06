A family travelling from Karnataka’s Bandipur forest was attacked by a group of miscreants who stopped their car in the middle of the road. The attackers were also seen hurling abuses at the family, and the whole video was recorded in the dash cam of the car. Family stopped by miscreants on road in Bandipur forest, abused| Video

Also Read - Bengaluru driver draws a knife and threatens biker on the road, arrested. Video

The video went viral on social media as shared by the YouTuber named Third Eye, asking the Karnataka police to take action. The YouTuber wrote, “The person who sent me this video says he and his family were attacked by a group of people by stopping car at Bandipura. Throughout the journey, they were not allowed to go past their vehicle. He says when he saw the gap, he overtook them, but they followed him and made them stop in the middle of the road. They got down the car and started abusing them. His wife tried to push their hands out but got wounded.”

The miscreants have also tried to damage the dash cam which was installed inside the camera. “When they saw everything was getting recorded on dashcam they tried to damage the dashcam. He wanted to file complaint but it was close to TN border and the police didn't help him much,” he added.

Responding to the claim, Karnataka’s additional director general of police (Traffic and Safety) Alok Kumar said that a strict action will be taken and said that the traced vehicle is from Bengaluru.

In an X post, he wrote, “This incident involving Thar vehicle took place on 17.06.23. Till date no one has approached Gundlupet Police , Chamarajanagar District. Thar Vehicle has been traced to Bangalore. Victim can contact Gundlupet CPI - 9480804601, for speedy and strict action. Have spoken to CPI.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON