Father-son duo ran over by truck driven by minor in Karnataka's Udupi: Report

A man and his son were mowed down by a 14-wheeler truck in Karnataka's Udupi on Wednesday morning. An investigation into the accident has revealed that the driver was a 16-year-old boy.

The victims have been identified as Prabhakar Poddar, 56, and his 13-year-old son Samarth. They had travelled from Belagavi to get Samarth enrolled in the Anegundi mutt, where he had secured admission. While Poddar died on the spot after being hit, Samarth was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to a news report, the Padubidri Police, which is probing the case, said the driver was tired and handed over the wheel to the teen, who works as a cleaner. When the teen said he was feeling sleepy, the driver urged him to drive till the nearest tea stall, where they could freshen up.

Also read: Mysuru MP takes stock as video of Volvo bus skidding on highway sparks concern

Before they could stop at a stall, the boy ran over the father-son duo, who were standing on the side of the national highway. The driver also told police that the minor was a school dropout and had been driving the truck for quite some time.

The police caught hold of the truck driver from Ganjimutt in Mangaluru after surveying CCTV footage of the incident. The truck was carrying plastic material from Gujarat to Mangaluru, the report added.

Also read: Five youth killed in car crash in Una

A police officer said all truck owners must ensure that at least two drivers are present for long-distance travel. The police have arrested the driver and registered a case under IPC section 279 for rash driving, 304 for punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and 304 (a) for causing death by negligence.