Mysuru MP takes stock as video of Volvo bus skidding on highway sparks concern
Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited the accident site where a good truck fell on its side and a Volvo bus carrying passengers skidded, but avoided an accident by inches.
Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited the accident site where a goods truck fell on its side and a Volvo bus carrying passengers skidded, but avoided a major mishap.
Mysuru MP Pratap Simha paid a visit to the Biddai area on Saturday after a video of a Volvo bus skidding on a stretch of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway went viral, triggering wide concerns. All passengers escaped unhurt as a major crisis was averted.
“In a few moments, I will come to the site of the accident on Bidadi Bridge with the site engineer,” Simha tweeted.
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, slid along the highway but escaped a major mishap as the driver regained control and sped away on the sludgy road. A goods truck meanwhile was captured that laid on its side. Carrots strewn across the highway were seen near the badly damaged truck.
Here is the video:
After the inspection of the site along with engineers, Simha later tweeted, "One carriageway (Bengaluru to Mysuru) of the Kumbalgodu flyover will be cleared for vehicular traffic in five to six days . (depending on the courtesy of rains). All efforts are on to open the second carriageway for vehicular traffic by September 25." Simha had also visited the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway when it was submerged under rain water and overflowing lakes.
Rain since the beginning of the month has claimed at least five lives so far in Karnataka, with accidents being reported almost everyday. Following the Bidadi incident, a Twitter user suggested that rumble strips were the cheapest option and the most effective on highways to prevent skidding and accidents. “They can use these (rumble strips) on Mysuru ORR too while approaching a junction,” the tweet read.
Restrictions lifted, life returns to normal in J&K’s Rajouri town
Life returned to normal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town on Saturday as restrictions imposed under Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 were lifted by the authorities, officials said. The border town witnessed a curfew-like situation on Friday after district magistrate Vikas Kundal issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the wake of a land dispute between two communities.
55-year-old woman dies after tree falls on Ganesh pandal in Thane
A 55-year-old woman died and four others injured after a tree fell on a Ganesh pandal in Thane on Friday night, officials said. This is the third rain related death in Thane in the last couple of days as heavy rains lashed the city for the second consecutive day on Friday evening, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. On Thursday, two people drowned due to flooding in the city.
Punjab draft industrial policy 2022 : Fresh incentives, power tariff hike on the cards
The Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday unveiled its draft industrial policy-2022, adding new thrust areas and fresh fiscal incentives for micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs), incubators and startups while proposing an increase in power tariff. “There shall be no increase in the existing fixed tariff. This variable tariff will be reduced during non-peak night hours. This tariff will be applicable to all manufacturing units,” it reads.
8 drown in Haryana while immersing Ganesha idols in 3 separate incidents
Eight people drowned in three separate incidents while immersing idols of Lord Ganesha in Haryana's Mahendergarh and Sonepat on Friday evening. In the first mishap, a strong current swept away nine youngsters, while they were immersing an eight-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesha in Jhagroli Village on Kanina-Rewari Road in Mahendergarh. One of them is critical and undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.
Bengaluru's iconic restaurant Samrat to close by Sept 21, Internet upset
People's favourite, the Samrat restaurant in Bengaluru, is shutting down on September 21, much to the internet's dismay. The restaurant is located inside the Chalukya Hotel at the Basaveshwara Circle on Race Course road. A Twitter page called 'Reliable Source' said, “Got this sad news. Can anybody confirm Hotel Chalukya is shutting business on the 21st of September? They made the best Badami Halwa.”
