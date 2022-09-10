Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Mysuru MP takes stock as video of Volvo bus skidding on highway sparks concern

Mysuru MP takes stock as video of Volvo bus skidding on highway sparks concern

Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:28 PM IST

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited the accident site where a good truck fell on its side and a Volvo bus carrying passengers skidded, but avoided an accident by inches.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inspected the accident site in Bidadi on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. (ANI)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha visited the accident site where a goods truck fell on its side and a Volvo bus carrying passengers skidded, but avoided a major mishap.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha paid a visit to the Biddai area on Saturday after a video of a Volvo bus skidding on a stretch of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway went viral, triggering wide concerns. All passengers escaped unhurt as a major crisis was averted.

“In a few moments, I will come to the site of the accident on Bidadi Bridge with the site engineer,” Simha tweeted.

WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches

The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, slid along the highway but escaped a major mishap as the driver regained control and sped away on the sludgy road. A goods truck meanwhile was captured that laid on its side. Carrots strewn across the highway were seen near the badly damaged truck.

Here is the video:

After the inspection of the site along with engineers, Simha later tweeted, "One carriageway (Bengaluru to Mysuru) of the Kumbalgodu flyover will be cleared for vehicular traffic in five to six days . (depending on the courtesy of rains). All efforts are on to open the second carriageway for vehicular traffic by September 25." Simha had also visited the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway when it was submerged under rain water and overflowing lakes.

Also read: Bengaluru-Mysuru highway submerged. Watch

Also read: Heavy rains lash state, traffic snarls at Bengaluru-Mysuru highway

Rain since the beginning of the month has claimed at least five lives so far in Karnataka, with accidents being reported almost everyday. Following the Bidadi incident, a Twitter user suggested that rumble strips were the cheapest option and the most effective on highways to prevent skidding and accidents. “They can use these (rumble strips) on Mysuru ORR too while approaching a junction,” the tweet read.

