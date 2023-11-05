Female Karnataka govt staffer stabbed to death in her Bengaluru residence

In a shocking development, a female Karnataka government officer was killed by a group of unknown persons at her Bengaluru residence on Sunday.

The deceased was reportedly 37 years old and was stabbed to death by the unknown attackers. The incident, which came to light on Sunday morning, occurred in Doddakallasandra’s Kuvempu Nagar where the victim lived with her son in a rented house in the first floor of a building.

She has been identified as Pratima, a Deputy Director in the Mines and Geology Department of Karnataka, by India Today. The woman was alone at her home when the group barged in and stabbed her, as her husband was visiting his hometown, Teerthahalli, the report said.

“She has been living there for eight years and she was living with her son. This is a rented house. She was doing well with everyone, there were no problems with anyone,” said Suresh, a neighbour of the victim.

A senior officer said the woman's brother had called her on Saturday night as well as Sunday morning, however, on receiving no response, he went to visit her. “When he came to visit, he found the body. We have checked the CCTV at the entrance of the road,” the senior officer said.

Pratima's driver had dropped her home at 8pm on Saturday, and cops suspect that the attackers might be known to her, the publication added.

Cops have filed a case in the matter, and are on the lookout for the attackers. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

