Five bike thieves arrested in two separate cases; over 50 bikes seized

Two more cases of bike theft have come to light in Karnataka on Monday, with police arresting as many as five persons in two separate cases and seizing around 50 bikes from them.

Shivamogga police have arrested an accused for stealing bikes in the Shikaripura town police station limits on Monday and seized nine bikes from him.

The identity of the accused could not be ascertained. Meanwhile, IPS officer B M Lakshmi Prasad, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the Shivamogga district, took to Twitter on Monday and said, “A team of officers from the Shikaripura Town police station have arrested an accused who was stealing two wheelers and seized 9 two wheelers from him.”

In the second case, four suspects were arrested in Belagavi, from whom police recovered 41 motorbikes. The incident was recorded in Nippani rural police station limits, where cops busted the gang of four who are accused to have stolen bikes in various cases. Police cracked the case within 72 hours of it's registration, IPS officer Dr. Sanjeev M Patil, who is the SP of Belagavi district, said.

“The police of Nippani rural station have recovered 41 motorcycles that were stolen in various cases and arrested 4 accused who were involved in the theft. The case was detected within 72 hours of the registration of the case and the work of all the officers/staff who worked hard in the detection process is commendable,” he shared on Twitter.

This comes after several recurrent cases of bike theft in the state since mid-July. Police have arrested as many as seven in separate cases so far in connection with recurrent cases of bike theft.

