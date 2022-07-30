Bengaluru crime: Cops nab interstate bike thief; 9 two-wheelers seized
- The cops have also recovered ₹7.5 lakh from the accused.
Bengaluru police have nabbed an alleged interstate criminal on Friday who is accused of stealing multiple two-wheeler vehicles across the state. The cops have also recovered ₹7.5 lakh and 9 two-wheelers from the accused within the limits of Vijayanagar police station in Bengaluru. All the recovered money and vehicles were seized.
Laxman B. Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West Bengaluru took to social media and wrote, “Bengaluru police have traced and arrested an accused interstate thief for robbing vehicles across Karnataka. An amount of rupees 7.5 lakh and 9 motorcycles were recovered from the accused and we seized them (Sic).” The cops have also shared the image of recovered vehicles in which a wide range of two-wheelers, including scooters and swanky motorbikes, were displayed.
Earlier, Bengaluru police recovered 76 stolen two-wheelers and explained how a nexus is operating behind. One of the top officials said that the stolen vehicles are used to peddle marijuana and then they are sold at a good price. He alleged that teenagers and youth were seen recklessly wheeling these stolen two-wheelers on busy Bengaluru roads for social media fame and followers. The cops have also placed all 76 stolen vehicles in the shape of a marijuana leaf and shared visuals on social media.
Bengaluru police have recovered a huge number of two-wheeler vehicles in multiple operations. In mid-July, Mahalaxmi layout cops arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 two-wheelers from a single accused. All 25 vehicles had the number plates of different states.
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
2-member state govt completes a month
The Shinde-Fadnavis government completes one month in office today. A decision on expanding the cabinet is expected after August 1, when the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30 after Shinde formed a coalition government with the BJP by revolting against former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
