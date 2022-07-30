Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru crime: Cops nab interstate bike thief; 9 two-wheelers seized

Bengaluru crime: Cops nab interstate bike thief; 9 two-wheelers seized

Published on Jul 30, 2022 10:05 AM IST
  • The cops have also recovered 7.5 lakh from the accused. 
All the recovered vehicles are displayed at Vijayanagar police station of Bengaluru.&nbsp;(Twitter)
All the recovered vehicles are displayed at Vijayanagar police station of Bengaluru. (Twitter)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Bengaluru police have nabbed an alleged interstate criminal on Friday who is accused of stealing multiple two-wheeler vehicles across the state. The cops have also recovered 7.5 lakh and 9 two-wheelers from the accused within the limits of Vijayanagar police station in Bengaluru. All the recovered money and vehicles were seized.

Laxman B. Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West Bengaluru took to social media and wrote, “Bengaluru police have traced and arrested an accused interstate thief for robbing vehicles across Karnataka. An amount of rupees 7.5 lakh and 9 motorcycles were recovered from the accused and we seized them (Sic).” The cops have also shared the image of recovered vehicles in which a wide range of two-wheelers, including scooters and swanky motorbikes, were displayed.

Earlier, Bengaluru police recovered 76 stolen two-wheelers and explained how a nexus is operating behind. One of the top officials said that the stolen vehicles are used to peddle marijuana and then they are sold at a good price. He alleged that teenagers and youth were seen recklessly wheeling these stolen two-wheelers on busy Bengaluru roads for social media fame and followers. The cops have also placed all 76 stolen vehicles in the shape of a marijuana leaf and shared visuals on social media.

Bengaluru police have recovered a huge number of two-wheeler vehicles in multiple operations. In mid-July, Mahalaxmi layout cops arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 two-wheelers from a single accused. All 25 vehicles had the number plates of different states.

