Five places in Bengaluru to play dandiya and garba this Navratri

This Navratri, Bengaluru is buzzing with dandiya and garba events, bringing the festive spirit to life across the city. Numerous venues are hosting vibrant celebrations, with live music, traditional attire, and energetic dance performances lighting up the nights. People wearing traditional attire perform Garba, a traditional dance of Gujarat state, during the Navratri festival. (Representative image)(AP)

Prominent locations like malls and convention centres are hosting large-scale dandiya and garba nights, complete with DJ performances, celebrity appearances, and folk music to set the stage for the festive fun. Many of these events are family-friendly, inviting people of all ages to participate in the traditional Gujarati dance forms.

In addition to the big venues, community centers and apartment complexes are also organizing smaller, more intimate garba and dandiya events, allowing residents to come together and celebrate the festive season. The city's multicultural nature ensures that people from different backgrounds enthusiastically join in the festivities, adding to the inclusive and joyous atmosphere.

Here is a curated list of the top five dandiya and garba events taking place in Bengaluru:

Hebbal’s biggest ethnic dandiya: Organised at ZOZO the club in Sanjanagar, from Wednesday, October 9, to Friday, October 11 at 6 pm. The event will consist of live dhol performances acts electrifying music from celebrity DJs for over seven hours, suitable for all age groups in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

Navrang Navratri 2024: Organised at the Sunburn Union Bengaluru in the Koramangala area from Tuesday till Friday, October 8 to 11, from 5 pm onwards. Enjoy this indoor dandiya event with stunning decorations and lovely ambience.

The Great Indian Dandiya Festival: Organised at the grand five star venue, the Lalit Ashok, on Friday and Saturday from 5 pm onwards. Enjoy delectable food stalls, complete with six hours of non-stop Gujarati, Bollywood and Punjabi music.

Forum Dandiya 2024: For those dwelling in South Bengaluru, this is the perfect go-to event. Organised at the Forum South Bengaluru mall from Friday to Saturday from 6 pm onwards for three hours, the event will host professional dancers, stunning festive decor, live food stalls and more.

Dandiya Mahotsava 2024: Organised at Publik, Bellandur, till Sunday, October 13, it is set to be the “biggest” open air dandiya event, complete with a percussion ensemble.

With events taking place across the city, Bengaluru’s Navratri celebrations promise to be a delightful blend of tradition, music, and dance, bringing people together to honor the festival in style.