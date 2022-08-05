Flying from Bengaluru on the upcoming long weekend? What you should know
- Bengaluru airport is expected to see a tight security check in the month of August and passengers are advised to arrive early at security checks.
In Bengaluru, the authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport have requested passengers who are planning their journey on the upcoming Independence Day long weekend to arrive early at the airport. As Independence Day, which is a public holiday, is on Monday (August 15), many Bengaluru flyers are expected to head to different destinations for their long weekend plans.
A post on the official Twitter account read: “Passengers are requested to arrive early to allow sufficient time for check-in & security process due to high security measures during Independence Day weekend. (Sic).”
The airport is also expected to see a tight security check in the month of August and passengers are advised to arrive early at security checks as well. “We are expecting a surge in passenger volumes during the Independence Day weekend and owing to the high security measures in August, there may be delay in passenger processing at Bangalore airport. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to the airport to allow sufficient time for security check” read the announcement.
However, there are no restrictions on people who visit the airport to drop or receive the passengers at Bengaluru airport. The management also wrote “We would like to inform you that there is no restriction for people coming to send-off. Apart from passengers, visitors are not allowed inside the terminal building. (Sic)”
The five new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains by the South Western Railway (SWR), were introduced on July 29 to make the commute easy to the airport for frequent flyers from Bengaluru. All these five electric trains are operating from different railway stations of Bengaluru.
-
Killing of young BJP worker among issues discussed during Shah's K'taka visit
On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karnataka and held a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and discussed the anger among BJP youth wing leaders following the death of Nettaru. Workers of BJP's youth wing protested out state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's residence demanding a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India and organisations linked to it. Some workers also resigned from the party.
-
FTII student, 32, found dead in hostel room. Suicide suspected, say police
A 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India was found dead in his hostel room on Friday, police officers at Pune's Deccan Gymkhana police station said. A police team that responded to the call broke open the door after spotting the student from the window. Some inmates of the hotel told the police that they last saw the student on Tuesday. A police officer said initial investigations indicated death by suicide.
-
Uddhav Thackeray returns as Saamana editor
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reappointed himself as the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana. The print line of the newspaper on Friday had Thackeray's name as the editor and that of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the executive editor. Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case. The newspaper, which was launched in 1989, had Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray as the editor.
-
HC upholds ban on sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits
The High Court of Karnataka has upheld the police department's decision to withdraw the no-objection certificate issued for sale of firecrackers within Bengaluru city limits. The single judge bench of Krishna S Dixit rejected the contention of several traders who had challenged the police department's decision. The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru had withdrawn the NOC to these traders in 2012. The Director General of Police, Karnataka had upheld the Commissioner's order in 2013.
-
Six members of family killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Yadgir: Report
Six members of a family including two women and a six-month old infant have died in a road accident near Arakera (K) village of Gurmitkal taluk here late on Thursday night, police said. However, a three-year old boy has survived with injuries and has been shifted to a hospital at Kalaburagi for treatment. They said that the family was returning to Yadgir after performing rituals at a dargah in neighbouring Telengana.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics