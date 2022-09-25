Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna admitted to hospital, condition stable

Former chief minister of Karnataka, SM Krishna has been admitted to Manipal hospital during the late hours of Saturday after complaining of breathing problems. The doctors said the 90-year-old is suffering from an acute respiratory tract infection. His situation is stable and he is in a cheerful frame of mind, doctors said.

According to the news agency ANI, SM Krishna was admitted to Manipal hospital is being closely monitored by a team of expert doctors. The Manipal hospital also issued a statement which said, “Former CM SM Krishna has been admitted in Bengaluru's Manipal hospital. He has acute respiratory tract infection. He is on minimal respiratory support and in a cheerful frame of mind. His health status is being monitored by health minister Dr K Sudhakar”.

According to media reports, SM Krishna was on airway pressure support when he was brought to the hospital. The doctors will monitor the condition of the former chief minister for the next three to four days and decide on continuing the airway pressure support to him. He is under the treatment of pulmonologist Dr Satyanarayana Mysore in Manipal hospital.

SM Krishna served as the Karnataka chief minister between 1999 to 2004 and even served as Maharashtra governor from 2004 to 2008. In the year 2017, he quit Indian National Congress and joined in Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP). He represented the Maddur constituency in the old Mysuru region and his daughter Malavika Krishna was married to the late VG Siddartha, who was the founder of the Coffee chain, Café Coffee Day.