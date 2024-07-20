'Four people arrested, 85.25 crore recovered': CM Siddaramaiah on Valmiki Corp Scam

On the alleged scam of Valmiki Corporation, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah said on Friday that four persons have been arrested and around ₹85 crores and 25 lakhs have been seized and recovered by SIT. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the Assembly session, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Furthermore, he stated that an investigation has been going on by three agencies - ED, CBI, and SIT and the government is waiting for the report of these agencies.

Addressing media persons, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, " ₹187.33 crores has been looted or defrauded by the many people involved in this scam. In the death note, it was found that three people were responsible for the death of P Chandrasekaran. His wife, Kavitha, registered a complaint. Based on it, an FIR was registered."

"A. Rajashekhar, General Manager of Valmiki Corporation, also filed a complaint, because they are also responsible for the lost money. So the total money gone to Union Bank of India, MG Road to Hyderabad, is ₹89 crores and 63 lakhs, not ₹187.33 crores. Out of ₹187.33 crores, only ₹89 crores, and 63 lakhs have been sent to MD JG Padmanabha, accountant Parashuram Durgannanavar, and chief general manager (UBI, MG Road) Suchismita Rahul, as per the complaint, but the investigation is ongoing," said Siddaramaiah.

He further informed about the investigation and said, "Bank officials have also filed a complaint on June 3, 2024, to the CBI in order to investigate the matter. So, in the scam, three investigating agencies are investigating: SIT, CBI, and ED. ED has taken the suo-motto of this matter. So, the investigation is going on. SIT is looking after the complaints of the deceased wife, Kavitha, and Valmiki Corporation's general manager, A Rajashekhar."

Citing the progress of the case, CM Siddaramaiah said, "So far, 4 persons have been arrested, around ₹46 crores have been seized and ₹34 have been recovered from Ratnakar Bank. So, totally, seized and recovered amount equals ₹85 crores 25 lakhs by SIT. At one end, ED is inquiring and at the other end, SIT is inquiring. We are waiting for the reports of these two agencies."

On the BJP's demand for resignation following the case, the CM said, "It is a politically motivated step. In what way am I or the finance department responsible for the whole scam, as the BJP alleges? Nagendra has been arrested because of a death note and audio clip Padmanabha spoke about; that's why B Nagendra resigned voluntarily. BJP is demanding the CM's resignation and saying Dalit money has been looted, I'm asking the BJP when they worked in favour of Dalits. We brought reservations in contracts, loans, and KIADB reservations. What has the BJP done?

He further accused former CM Basavaraj Bommai of corruption and said, "APMC, Bhovi Development Corporation, and Devaraj Truck Terminal are examples of how, when Basavaraj Bommai was in power, 47 crore of money was taken without doing any work. All these scams are under investigation."

"Did Basavaraj Bommai resign when the Devraj truck terminal case was under investigation? Why didn't ED come to investigate? ED didn't come into the picture to investigate 21 scams. But now, all these investigations are underway," said Siddaramaiah.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and legislators staged a protest at the Gandhi statue of the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha over the Maharishi Valmiki Development Corporation and MUDA 'scams'.

The BJP MLAs and MLCs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the alleged 'scams'.

Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP asking why the party did not implement any legislation to increase the budgetary allocation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes when they were in power.

Siddaramaiah replied to the debate in the House under Rule 69 on the alleged misuse of grants by Valmiki Development Corporation.

The alleged corruption case of the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation pertains to the "illegal transfer" of funds from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Corporation, which is charged with implementing welfare programmes for scheduled tribe members.

"My reply to the debate in the House under Rule 69 on the misuse of grants by Valmiki Development Corporation. R. Ashok and Vijayendra have asked for my resignation in the Valmiki Corporation case. Former Home Minister Araga Gyanendra said to withdraw the Special Investigation Team. Did you say this about SIT even when you were Home Minister? I want to ask them that," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"Chandrasekhar committed suicide on May 26. He belongs to the Bovi community of Tamil Nadu. The opposition party has spoken about Dalit and Dalit a thousand times," he added.

The Valmiki case came to light after an official of the corporation died by suicide and left a note containing an allegation of multi-crore corruption in the corporation.

The official was identified as Chandrasekaran (45), a resident of the Kenchappa colony in Vinobanagar. He was a superintendent with the MVDC and was posted at its Bengaluru office.

In a six-page suicide note recovered by police, Chandrasekaran mentioned the names of three officials and alleged corruption worth crores in the corporation, demanding action against the named officials.