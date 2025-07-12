Free bus travel for boys in Karnataka? Here's what ministers are saying

A recent announcement by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has stirred speculation over whether the state’s flagship Shakti scheme, which currently offers free bus rides to women, could be extended to include male students as well. For male students, state transport corporations currently provide concessional bus passes for a nominal processing fee.

On Friday, DK Shivakumar posted on social media that students enrolled in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), from LKG up to pre-university level, would be eligible for free bus travel. He said the initiative is intended to support government school students from economically weaker backgrounds and to strengthen public education in the state.

However, the proposal is far from final. According to a report by Times of India report, State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the move is still at the discussion stage.

“It is just a proposal made by the DCM. The road transport corporations haven’t received any formal instructions in this regard,” he said according to the publication.

“Any government scheme requires approval from the state cabinet. Before that, the departments concerned, including the finance department, must agree after reviewing the financial implications,” Reddy added.

Currently, there are 308 Karnataka Public Schools across the state, which have been gaining popularity due to their English-medium instruction, the TOI report further added.

While the four state-run transport corporations, KSRTC, BMTC, KKRTC, and NWKRTC, have issued over 497 crore tickets to women under the Shakti scheme in just two years, the cost of the program has crossed ₹12,593 crore.

According to the publication, for male students, these corporations currently provide concessional bus passes for a nominal processing fee. In Bengaluru alone, more than 23 lakh student passes have already been issued.

