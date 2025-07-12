Leopard found dead in Karnataka’s BRT reserve, suspected poisoning triggers probe

A male leopard was found dead at a stone quarry near Kothalavadi village in Karnataka’s Biligiri Ranganatha (BRT) Tiger Reserve, forest officials said on Saturday. The incident has raised serious concerns over potential wildlife poisoning in the protected area. (Representational Image)

According to news agency PTI, the incident has raised serious concerns over potential wildlife poisoning in the protected area.

The leopard, estimated to be around five to six years old, was discovered on Thursday alongside the carcasses of a dog and a calf, prompting officials to suspect that the animal may have died after consuming poisoned bait.

Also read: ‘I’d speak English in Bengaluru, not Kannada': Viral post says no point learning languages of poor economies

“Preliminary evidence suggests poisoning. A post-mortem has been conducted, and we’ve collected samples for forensic analysis,” said a senior forest department official.

The samples have been sent to a laboratory in Mysuru for examination, and authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Forest officials are awaiting the lab results to confirm the cause of death and identify those responsible, if foul play is established.

This incident comes shortly after another wildlife tragedy in the region, the death of a tigress and her four cubs in the Hugyam range of the Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) on June 26. That case also raised concerns about the safety of big cats in Karnataka’s forest reserves.

Following this, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre suspended two officials for negligence and dereliction of duty in connection with the 'unnatural death' of five tigers.

The minister has also recommended the suspension of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Y Chakrapani in connection with the issue, they said. Following the incident, authorities arrested three individuals, including the cow's owner, who allegedly poisoned the cow's carcass, suspected of causing the tigers' deaths. Khandre's decision came after reviewing the preliminary report submitted by a high-level inquiry committee headed by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Kumar Pushkar, which was set up to probe the incident.

Also Read: ‘Difficult to find a chair’: DK Shivakumar’s remark sparks buzz in Karnataka amid Siddaramaiah’s full-term pledge