Goa CM on DK Shivakumar's 'lost mental balance' jibe: 'Frustrated, shows Congress culture'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday hit out at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for making personal remarks over the Mahadayi river dispute, accusing him of exhibiting “Congress-style politics” and speaking out of frustration. Goa CM Pramod Sawant.(PTI)

What Goa CM Pramod Sawant said?

Responding to Shivakumar’s sharp criticism a day earlier—where he claimed Sawant had "lost his mental balance"—the Goa CM said such language revealed the Congress mindset and showed the desperation among Karnataka’s leadership.

“He (Shivakumar) is displaying the culture of Congress. When leaders are frustrated, they resort to such comments,” Sawant told reporters in Panaji. “We are serious about protecting Mahadayi. Our legal battle continues in the Supreme Court and we are in constant touch with the Centre.”

The exchange of words comes amid renewed tensions over Karnataka’s Kalasa-Banduri project, which proposes diverting water from the Mahadayi river to improve drinking water supply in parts of North Karnataka. Goa, however, has consistently opposed the plan, saying it threatens the ecological balance of the state and endangers vital water sources.

The war of words escalated after Sawant informed the Goa Assembly that the state would petition the Supreme Court against Karnataka’s ongoing work on the river, even as the matter is sub judice. Shivakumar, reacting to this, said Sawant lacked understanding of the federal structure and had "lost his mental balance."

Sawant, visibly critical, said, “We will continue efforts to protect our river. Leaders in Karnataka seem to be competing over who can stoop lower. Such undignified remarks only reflect the culture they come from.”

At the core of the dispute is Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri project, which aims to divert water from Mahadayi to the Malaprabha river to meet the drinking water needs of districts like Dharwad, Belagavi, Gadag, and Bagalkote. The river flows through both Karnataka and Goa before emptying into the Arabian Sea. In Goa, it's known as the Mandovi and is one of the state's two lifelines.

(With PTI inputs)