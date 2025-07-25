Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
'Terrible civic sense’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw blasts BBMP for trash pile near cemetery in Bengaluru

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 12:44 pm IST

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw criticized BBMP for failing to control illegal garbage dumping in Bengaluru, sharing disturbing images and calling for accountability.

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its failure to curb illegal garbage dumping in the city, calling it a reflection of "terrible civic sense." In a sharp post on social media platform X, Shaw shared disturbing images of waste being dumped and people defecating in the open near Berlie Street, close to a cemetery.

Take a look at the post

“Disgusting sights at garbage dumping zone near Berlie Street next to cemetery. What’s the matter with ⁦@BBMPofficial? Can’t you fine the garbage dumpers and those who don’t clear construction debris? What terrible civic sense,” she posted.

The veteran entrepreneur's remarks sparked a wave of support online, with several residents echoing her concerns and demanding accountability from the civic body. One user expressed frustration that despite paying higher property taxes, garbage continues to pile up across Bengaluru. Shaw responded by recalling a protest from 25 years ago when citizens dumped garbage outside the BBMP’s office. “For the next five years, our city was clean. Time to do it again,” she said.

Several users highlighted similar issues in their neighbourhoods, describing how trash was being dumped on road dividers and pavements—even near upscale apartment complexes—without any visible deterrents or effective garbage collection.

One resident wrote, “Namma Bengaluru, the Garden City, is turning into a garbage city. Is BBMP so poorly equipped that it cannot provide dumpsters and maintain a regular collection schedule?”

Another added, “It’s disheartening to witness such scenes in a city known for its progressiveness and greenery. Dumping waste right next to a cemetery shows the collapse of civic responsibility—from both authorities and citizens. BBMP must act swiftly, penalise repeat offenders, and enhance surveillance.”

A resident from Rajarajeshwari Nagar reported that waste in the area hadn’t been collected for five days despite a significant increase in property tax. “We see tempos unloading garbage regularly, and still nothing is done,” he said.

