Karnataka urges centre to finalise site for Bengaluru’s second airport, pushes for airport upgrades

Karnataka’s Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil on Thursday met Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ramamohan Naidu in New Delhi and pushed for early clearance of key aviation projects, including finalising the location for Bengaluru’s much-awaited second international airport. Karnataka’s Infrastructure Development Minister M.B. Patil on Thursday met Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ramamohan Naidu in New Delhi.

Patil informed the Union Minister that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had recently completed inspection of three shortlisted sites for the proposed airport and that the state was awaiting a final report. Once the site is finalised, the Karnataka government is prepared to immediately take up necessary follow-up work, he said, according to a statement from his office.

The demand for a second international airport has gained momentum with Kempegowda International Airport nearing saturation, and officials believe the new facility is crucial for the city's long-term aviation needs.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has surveyed two adjoining land parcels measuring 4,800 and 5,000 acres along Kanakapura Road near Harohalli, as well as a separate 5,200-acre site on Kunigal Road in Nelamangala. The proposed airport will require approximately 4,500 acres for construction.

Apart from Bengaluru, Patil pressed the Centre for clearance to inaugurate the Vijayapura airport, which he said is ready for launch but awaits environment ministry approval.

The minister also called for upgrading the Hubballi and Belagavi airports to international status, citing their growing passenger capacity and strategic regional importance. Both airports now have terminals capable of handling up to 2,400 passengers per hour, and can accommodate Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Night landing and dedicated cargo terminals are already in place, he added.

Patil pointed out that Belagavi, known as an education hub, draws students from abroad, while Hubballi-Dharwad is rapidly evolving into a key industrial corridor. Elevating these airports would significantly boost air connectivity for North Karnataka, South Maharashtra, and Goa, and unlock growth in logistics and e-commerce, he said.

