The first day of the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme providing up to 200 units of free electricity to all residential households in Karnataka, saw over 55,000 consumer registration, stated an official government release. Gruha Jyothi scheme: Karnataka govt sees 55k consumer registration on first day.

According to the release, the scheme began its registration process on Sunday across the state.

Registration to the scheme is done on the Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page.

"Registration to the scheme is done on the Seva Sindhu portal under a special custom-made page (https://sevasindhugs.karnataka.gov.in). The E-governance department has made the registration process very simple. The consumer must enter the electricity bill's customer ID, their Aadhar number, and mobile number," it read.

The registration simultaneously started at Karnataka One, Grama One and Bengaluru One centre across the state.

"There was a good response from the consumers to register for the scheme. In spite of it being Sunday, officials of all ESCOMs were in the field, supervising the registration process and making it hassle-free," it read.

The Energy Department clarified that no documents or records are needed for registration for the 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme and consumers can register using their own mobile, laptop or in any internet cafe.

"For more information approach the nearest electricity office or call 24x7 helpline number 1912," it read.

Free power of up to 200 units was one of the election promises of the Congress ahead of the 2023 state assembly election.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced 200 units of free electricity promised by the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. He clarified that it will not just be restricted to those staying in their own households but will also be extended to the tenants as well under the Gruha Jyoti Scheme.

"People should not get confused. We will provide 200 units of free electricity to all households, even if they are staying on rent," Siddaramaiah said.

