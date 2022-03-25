HC relief for Class 10 students of Karnataka's unaccredited schools

In a big breather for class 10 students of 8 unaccredited schools in Karnataka, the High Court has now directed the Commissioner of the Department of Public Education and the Director of the Karnataka High School Examination Board to issue them hall tickets.

A writ petition was filed by the eight schools in this regard. Justice P Krishnabhat heard the petition on Thursday and gave an interim order stating that hall tickets be issued immediately to students to write the 2022 SSLC Exam, such that they are immediately available to be downloaded.

G.R. Mohan, the counsel of the petitioner, said, “The eight schools mentioned by the petitioner are registered under the Karnataka Education Act of 1978, under sections 30, 31 and 38. However, a renewal of their accreditation is suggested. Action taken against non-accredited schools by the Commissioner of the Public Education Department also snatches away the rights of the students."

He added, “The bar on these students to download their hall ticket has also had an effect on their mental health. I immediately request the court to direct the defendants to issue and distribute hall tickets to the applicants and enable them to write their exams.”

The eight unrecognized schools in question are said to be Shanti Niketana High School in Vivekanagar, Shantiniketan High School in Nilasandra, Eejipura's Modern Education Society, HSR Layout's Brilliant High School, Johnson High School in Bommanahalli and SN English School in Richmond Town.

The HC has instructed the commissioners and directors to give Admission letters to students of the above schools to be able to write their class 10 board exams.

Elsewhere, the Karnataka HC has sought a response from the state on a public interest litigation seeking directions to provide separate hostels for ‘harassed’ transgender students in all higher educational institutions in the state.