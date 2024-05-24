HD Deve Gowda sent Prajwal Revanna out of India: Siddaramaiah attacks former PM after ‘warning letter’ to his grandson

A day after former prime minister HD Deve Gowda warned his absconding grandson and accused in the sexual harassment case to return to India, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that it is pointless to issue any warnings now. Siddaramaiah also alleged that HD Deve Gowda advised Prajwal Revanna to flee the country. HD Deve Gowda sent Prajwal Revanna out of India: Siddaramaiah attacks ex-PM

Speaking to reporters about Deve Gowda’s “warning letter,” Siddaramaiah said, “There is no point in writing letters and sharing them on social media now. It was HD Devegowda who sent his grandson Prajwal Revanna out of this country and is protecting him.”

Meanwhile Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that he does not want to comment on the family issues of Deve Gowda. He said, “The letter that the former PM wrote to his grandson is their family matter. I do not want to make comments on personal things.”

On Thursday, JDS chief HD Deve Gowda wrote, “I can do only one thing. I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process. This is not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing.”

The 91-year-old senior politician also said that he only needs to answer his conscience and does not need to convince people who make accusations against his family. He also stressed that Prajwal Revanna must put through the harshest punishment if the allegations against him are proven.