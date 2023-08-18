HD Kumaraswamy attacks Congress led K'taka govt for not fighting legally with Tamil Nadu on Kaveri water issue

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at the Karnataka government for their stand on the Kaveri water issue with the Tamil Nadu government. He said that the Congress led government is not taking the issue seriously and said that it will lead to severe consequences for the farmers of the state. HD Kumaraswamy attacks Congress led K'taka govt for not fighting legally with TN

Speaking to news agency ANI, “The Congress is not realizing what it is going to cost for the farmers. This government is acting like a slave to the Tamil Nadu government and not fighting legally with them. When they went to Supreme Court for water, what is government's legal team doing? They have used enough water and why is the government allowing them to use more water?”

HD Kumaraswamy also said that only because DMK is part of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the Congress is ignoring the farmers of Karnataka. In an X post, he said, “The Mahadayi padayatra is nothing but a drama by the Congress party. What we feared has happened and this is a brutal betrayal of Karnataka’s food givers. Only because DMK is part of INDIA, the Congress party is releasing the Kaveri water.” On Thursday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the state government will approach the Cauvery Water Management Authority requesting it to reconsider its order to the state to release 10,000 cusecs of water every day for the next 15 days to Tamil Nadu.

Former CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also attacked the Congress party for releasing Kaveri water to Tamil Nadu. He said that the government has backstabbed the farmers after the elections.