HDK demands probe into BJP leaders’ ‘link’ with criminal, CM denies charge

A day after Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy accused the BJP government of having links with ‘Santro Ravi’, an accused in several prostitution cases and allegedly has a role in government transfers, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday has denied any association with him.

“Kumaraswamy has spoken about him and made allegations. I don’t know who Santro Ravi is. Let him provide information,” Bommai said, responding to the allegations.

The JD(S) leader on Wednesday questioned Bommai over the transfer of its officials at the instance of Santro Ravi. Kumaraswamy made the allegations after local television channels aired an audio recording of a purported conversation between a police officer and Ravi regarding the transfer. In the recording, Ravi claimed to be a close associate of the chief minister and other officials.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said, “Who is Santro Ravi? Mysuru police recently registered an FIR against him. What is the connection between him and ministers in the BJP government? Let it be revealed. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who always claims to have guts, should speak up now. We demand a detailed probe into the matter.”

The former chief minister alleged that there should also be a probe into those involved in taking the JD(S) and Congress MLAs to Mumbai in 2019 and forcing the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. Kumaraswamy alleged that many illegal methods were used to bring down the coalition government with the “help of those with dubious backgrounds”.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that Ravi was operating from the Kumarakrupa Guest House in Bengaluru and issued orders to senior police officers. He alleged that Ravi had been photographed with many state ministers as well. “Who gave him the room? The government should reveal who provided him access. The government must provide all details about his connections with the ministers to the people of the state...He is heard telling police officers to come to see him so that their transfers can be facilitated. He tells the officers and the CM to address him as Sir,” he said.

Santro Ravi alias KS Manjunath (48) is an accused in several prostitution cases in the Mysuru region, according to officials. On January 2, the Mysuru city police booked Ravi for alleged dowry harassment and atrocities against his wife based on a complaint by NGO Odanadi.

According to the complaint, the victim, an engineering graduate, claimed that she had gone to Ravi’s residence seeking a job based on an advertisement in a newspaper in March 2019. The victim alleged that Ravi offered her a job, and when she reported for duty, he gave her juice laced with drugs. She alleged in the complaint that he raped her when she was unconscious, took her photos and blackmailed her when she threatened to file a complaint. Later, Manjunath married her forcefully and continued to harass and assault her even after marriage, the victim told the police.

Ravi has been booked under the Dowry Prohibition Act, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance 2014 and IPC sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 498A (husband subjecting wife to cruelty), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 376 (Punishment for rape), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Meanwhile, amid Kumaraswamy’s allegations, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said if there are any complaints against Santro Ravi, legal action will be taken without any hesitation.

“Hundreds of people meet me every day, and there will not be any information regarding their background...If he is involved in any criminal activities, the police will take appropriate action,” the home minister said.