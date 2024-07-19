 ‘He earned crores here…’: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike slams Mohandas Pai on reservation for Kannadigas Bill | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi
‘He earned crores here…’: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike slams Mohandas Pai on reservation for Kannadigas Bill

ByHT News Desk
Jul 19, 2024 10:28 AM IST

KRV chief Narayana Gowda said, “The pressure from IT companies led the government to step back on tabling the Bill in assembly.”

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) chief Narayana Gowda slammed former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai for the latter’s views against reservation for Kannadigas Bill which was paused after severe backlash. Gowda alleged that Mohandad Pai earned crores in Karnataka and now taking a stand against the state.

Also Read - Traffic disruption on Karnataka's national highways after multiple landslides, Bengaluru vehicles diverted

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Gowda said, “Who is Mohandas Pai? He had earned crores of rupees in Karnataka, and now he is threatening Kannadigas. The people of Karnataka are observing everything, and they will not tolerate it. CM Siddaramaiah must stand with the people of the state in this issue.”

Narayana Gowda also said that the outfit will revolt if the Bill is not passed in an assembly. “The Government must take 15-20 days to review the Bill, but it must be passed. We have been fighting for the rights of Kannadigas for the past 40 years, and we are not begging for anything. If the bill is not passed, the entire state will revolt against the government.”

He further said that pressure from IT companies led the government to step back on tabling the Bill in assembly. “Soon after the cabinet approved the Bill, IT companies in Bengaluru threatened relocation. I suspect that these companies approached ‘high command,’ resulting in pausing the Bill,” he added.

The Bill, which got approval from the cabinet, will mandate the reservation of 50 per cent of management jobs and 75 per cent of non-management jobs for Kannadigas. This bill covers the entire private sector, including the IT sector. However, it was halted for a review after major backlash in the IT sector.

Responding to the Bill, Mohandas Pai earlier tweeted, “This bill should be junked. It is discriminatory, regressive and against the constitution @Jairam_Ramesh is govt to certify who we are? This is a fascist bill as in Animal Farm, It is unbelievable that @INCIndia can come up with a bill like this- a govt officer will sit on recruitment committees of the private sector? People have to take a language test?”

New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 19, 2024
