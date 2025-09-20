‘He stabbed and stripped’: Bengaluru woman attacked inside Whitefield PG, man arrested

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed, sexually harassed, and extorted by a fellow resident at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Whitefield during the early hours of Tuesday. The incident took place at Pro4Living, a co-living PG in White Rose Layout.

The accused, identified as 37-year-old Sai Babu Chennuru, was later arrested after police registered a case based on the survivor’s complaint.

where both the survivor and the accused resided, Times of India reported.

According to her complaint, the attack unfolded around 3 am when her doorbell rang. Believing it to be a friend, she opened the door, but Sai allegedly barged in, locked it from inside, and threatened her with a knife. He stabbed her on the left side of her back, causing her to collapse, the report further added.

The woman further alleged that Sai stripped her and took photographs on his mobile phone before demanding sexual favours. When she refused, he threatened to kill both her and himself. She told him she was on her menstrual cycle and pleaded with him to leave.

The accused then allegedly demanded ₹70,000, and when she said she could only arrange it by morning, he reportedly transferred ₹14,000 from her phone’s payment app to his account. Before leaving, he warned her against reporting the incident, threatening to share her photos with her family and friends.

Around 7am, the woman contacted a friend, who rushed her to a hospital. Based on her statement, police registered a case under sections related to attempt to murder, sexual harassment, extortion, and assault with intent to outrage modesty.

Couter-complaint

However, the incident took another turn when Sai filed a counter-complaint. In his statement, he claimed he and the woman had been in a relationship for two months and had argued the previous night. Sai alleged that when he returned to the PG around 10.30 pm, the management staff, identified as Pradeep and Shiva, along with three others, confronted and assaulted him, leaving him with injuries to his hands, legs, and face. He said he lost consciousness and later sought help from other PG residents around 6am, following which the police took him to a private hospital.

A case of assault has now been registered against five members of the PG management.

This incident comes just two weeks after a similar shocking attack in south-eastern Bengaluru, where a man armed with a knife targeted a young resident at a paying guest accommodation. Authorities reported that the intrusion occurred in the early hours of August 29 at Laxmana Durga Ladies PG in BTM 1st Stage.

