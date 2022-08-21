Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon; ₹800 crore to improve judiciary's infrastructure: Karnataka CM Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government has given permission for having the bar associations in Shiggaon, Savanur and Haveri, and it will provide all infrastructure and furniture to the buildings.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the healthcare facility for advocates would be open soon. ₹800 crore would be spent to improve the judiciary's infrastructure.
Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday, the chief minister said approval has been granted already to provide basic infrastructure to the judiciary system in the State at a cost of ₹800 crore.
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Bommai said.
He said the government has given permission for having the bar associations in Shiggaon, Savanur and Haveri, and it will provide all infrastructure and furniture to the buildings.
This will ensure that farmers in this region receive prompt justice. Instructions are given to limit the number of cases in the courts. Essentially, there must be clarity while establishing legislation to avoid confusion, which will reduce the number of lawsuits in courts.
"A monitoring system has been established to keep track of the pending cases in the courts. Karnataka has an excellent legal system as well as a well-developed infrastructure. In fact, the legal system in Shiggaon and Savanur has much improved. Shiggaon and Savanur will get their own magistrate courts," CM Bommai said.
The chief minister said the judicial system has been granted special status in Indian democracy.
"A lot of responsibility, respect and powers are given to the judiciary. In the last 75 years, the role of the court has been critical to the methodical functioning of democracy," he said.
The involvement of the court, legislature, and administration is critical, and monitoring is the responsibility of the media. The success of democracy in India can be attributed to the four pillars, he said.
"The advocate's profession has a lot of social responsibility along with the judiciary. There must be representation for the judiciary in a democracy. A robust judicial system has resulted in bringing good Foreign Direct Investment to the State, "Bommai said.
Amid Nitish for PM buzz, JD(U) to hold national meets on Sept 3 and 4
Amid the growing chorus by the party to back Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive and national council meetings in Patna on September 3-4, said a JD(U) functionary. It will be the first meeting since the JD(U) severed ties with the Bhartiya Janata Party and joined hands with the RJD-led Opposition to form the government.
BJP’s Sushil Modi seeks removal of Bihar agri minister Sudhakar Singh over 2013 rice scam
Former deputy CM and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday levelled serious allegations against agriculture minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sudhakar Singh and sought Sudhakar's removal from the government over what he described as the 2013 rice scam. “He was granted bail only after depositing Rs 60 lakh as per court order,” he said. The state food corporation had also got an FIR lodged with the Ramgarh police station in this connection.
Flood alert sounded as Ganga heads towards red mark in Patna
The district administration has sounded a flood alert in low-lying areas in view of the rising trend of river Ganga in Patna and adjoining areas on Sunday. Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that people have been advised not to venture into the river, which is flowing with high currents. At Buxar, the river was 80cm below the danger level. Sone river also reported a rising trend at Koilwar and Punpun at Sripalpur in Patna.
Lalu to visit Singapore for kidney transplant by month end
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad is likely to leave for Singapore by end of this month for a kidney transplant, said RJD functionary aware of the development. Family members of the RJD chief, including wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti, are likely to accompany Lalu.
Indian Menopausal Society holds workshop on urogynaecology in Ludhiana
A high-level scientific workshop on the subjects of urogynaecology and urodynaemics was held at a local hospital in collaboration with Indian Menopausal Society and Chandigarh Region Menopause Society. Urologists and gynaecologists from the states of Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh as well as the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi joined the scientific workshop. Punjabi actress Priti Sapru and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sarvjit Kaur Manuke were the chief guests on the occasion.
