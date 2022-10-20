Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru; streets waterlogged, vehicles damaged

Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru; streets waterlogged, vehicles damaged

bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 20, 2022 01:45 AM IST

According to reports, the downpour began around 7:30pm, a peak traffic hour as office-goers are on their way back home from work.

A flooded street in Bengaluru's Bellandur (Image courtesy: twitter.com/@Bearded_Brahmin)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Heavy rain battered Bengaluru on Wednesday, with the downpour resulting in waterlogging on arterial roads in several parts of the city, including those in its IT zone of Bellandur.

According to a report in NDTV, the rain began around 7:30pm, a peak traffic hour as office-goers are on their way back home from work. The report also stated that showers were so intense that vehicles were damaged in some areas of the metropolis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain, the report also noted. The heavy rain would continue for the next 3 days, the weather department had said.

Meanwhile, residents of Bengaluru, a city already infamous for its traffic jams, took to Twitter to show what the downpour left in its wake.

Last month, the Karnataka capital was hit by unprecedented floods, caused by 3 consecutive days of rain. Even those living in posh areas were not spared.

Also, with 1,704mm rain this year, Bengaluru has broken a record for the highest annual rainfall in history.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
bengaluru rain imd
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP