Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru; streets waterlogged, vehicles damaged

Heavy rain battered Bengaluru on Wednesday, with the downpour resulting in waterlogging on arterial roads in several parts of the city, including those in its IT zone of Bellandur.

According to a report in NDTV, the rain began around 7:30pm, a peak traffic hour as office-goers are on their way back home from work. The report also stated that showers were so intense that vehicles were damaged in some areas of the metropolis.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain, the report also noted. The heavy rain would continue for the next 3 days, the weather department had said.

Meanwhile, residents of Bengaluru, a city already infamous for its traffic jams, took to Twitter to show what the downpour left in its wake.

Last month, the Karnataka capital was hit by unprecedented floods, caused by 3 consecutive days of rain. Even those living in posh areas were not spared.

Also, with 1,704mm rain this year, Bengaluru has broken a record for the highest annual rainfall in history.

