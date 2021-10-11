Heavy rains continue to lash Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka

Heavy rains continue to lash Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, throwing life out of gear in many regions in the south Indian state.

On Sunday, Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains in the afternoon, evening and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates that there will be more over the night.

The forecast also states that the city and several other parts of the state are likely to witness heavy rains over the next few days.

The IMD in its daily bulletin on Sunday said that several parts of the state will continue to receive heavy rains for at least the next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall is expected over Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Gadag, Koppal, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chikballapur, Ramanagara and other parts of the state, according to IMD.

“Thunderstorms with lightning (are) likely to occur at isolated places over the state,” the IMD said in its forecast for the next 24 hours.

The IMD-Bengaluru also said that several districts of the state will receive heavy rainfall (64.5 to 115.5 mm) over the next few days that could further add to the challenges of the state and its population who are yet to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

“Due to the cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea and a trough off the Karnataka coast, which is resulting in wind instabilities and also due to east-west wind share, many places over South Peninsular, South Interior Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru, is very likely to receive scattered to widespread rains associated with thunder activity towards evening/night during the next 2-3 days,” according to a forecast by the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

According to Manoj Rajan, commissioner of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, Bengaluru urban district recorded rainfall of 468mm as against the normal of 471mm between September 1-30.

Nagarbhavi station in the south-western part of Bengaluru received 117mm of rain on October 4 which is the highest so far in the year.

Bengaluru has also reported water logging in several parts of the city. The rapid and unplanned expansion of Benglauru has led to encroachment of lakes and storm water drains (SWD) that lead to flooding in these parts, experts have said. Residents have also complained that the constant digging of roads makes it difficult even commute in the city where several persons have lost their lives due to what they call “civic apathy.”