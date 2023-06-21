Here's how Karnataka celebrated International Yoga Day; See photos

The southern state of Karnataka celebrated the ninth International Yoga Day with huge pomp on Wednesday, with the biggest event being organised at the state's legislative building, the Vidhana Soudha. The theme of Yoga Day this year is ‘Yoga – Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, which means ‘the world is one family’.

Thousands of people gathered in front of the Vidhana Soudha, where Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao were also present, according to news agency PTI.

Other smaller events were organised across the state in schools, colleges and other places. Several Karnataka residents took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared pictures of the events. Notable figures including politicians such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar also greeted people on the occasion by sharing messages on social media.

"Yoga is essential for physical and mental well-being. I urge everyone to make this activity a part of your life," CM Siddaramaiah wrote, sharing a picture of renowned Kannada film actor Dr Rajkumar.

"Yoga is the union of body and mind. Our culture, heritage lies in yoga. Practicing yoga every day is a healthy lifestyle habit. Happy International Yoga Day to everyone in the country,” DK Shivakumar's tweet read.

Karnataka's Mysuru also celebrated the International Yoga Day on the premises of its famous Palace. Meanwhile, the Karnataka unit of the BJP also organised a programme at its state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in the capital city.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Coast Guard also held gatherings in Bengaluru.

Musician and three-time Grammy award winner from Bengaluru, Ricky Kej, also released a new version of his song “Wonders Of Life” from the album Divine Tides on the occasion of World Yoga Day.